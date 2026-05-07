Reds Lose Seventh Straight in Nightmarish Affair, Swept by Cubs

Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Chicago Cubs went about as poorly as it could have for the Reds. Walks, lackluster offense, and poor decision-making plagued Cincinnati in an 8-3 loss to the Cubs, extending its losing streak to seven games and sealing a second straight series sweep.

With the loss, the Reds fall to 20-18 and take sole possession of last place in the NL Central after leading the division a week ago.

Here are some key takeaways from yet another crushing loss for the Reds, who are now 1-9 in games against their division:

Wheels Fall Off in 4th

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) is safe at home plate as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) takes the throw during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Rhett Lowder's struggles to find the strike zone were evident in the fourth inning. After issuing back-to-back walks to open the frame and clearly not himself, he exited the game with right shoulder discomfort. Manager Terry Francona turned to Connor Phillips, but things only got worse from there.

With the Cubs already ahead 1-0, Phillips allowed seven more runs to score in the inning, including a play at the plate in which Tyler Stephenson failed to apply the tag after not realizing there was no force play at home.

It was the most runs the Reds have allowed in an inning since July of last year and was a fitting snapshot of their continued struggles in the month of May.

Reds Fail to Capitalize on Offense Again

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga largely kept the Reds from getting anything going offensively, allowing just one run through six innings and striking out 10, with the lone run coming from a solo homer by Sal Stewart in the sixth.

Although Cincinnati made things interesting in the ninth, they ultimately left a season-high 15 runners on base and were just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, a continued trend that has played a major part in their current losing streak.

If the Reds are going to be competitive in the NL Central, they will need to get more production at the plate than they have been getting during this disappointing stretch of play. With their next game against a division opponent not coming until May 22 and a more favorable slate ahead, the Reds have a good opportunity to regroup and steady themselves before things get away from them further.

Up Next

The Reds head back home looking to end their seven-game slide when they face the Houston Astros on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:10 p.m. Nick Lodolo will make his season debut against Mike Burrows (1-4, 5.97 ERA).

The game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.