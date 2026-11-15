Reds Pitching Prospect Steals the Show With Dominant Outing in AFL Finals

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Luke Holman put together an impressive performance on the mound in the Arizona Fall League Finals for the Peoria Javelinas on Saturday, showing why he is one of the more intriguing young arms in the organization's farm system.

Holman, the Reds' No. 23 prospect, tossed five shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six batters and walking three. He also generated a game-high 16 swings and misses, an encouraging sign for the young right-hander, especially with the performance coming on such a big stage.

The Reds desperately need to develop more pitching talent throughout their farm system, and performances like this from Holman are certainly encouraging.

Carter Graham played first base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Carlos Sanchez played shortstop and went 0-for-5 with a run scored. Yerlin Confidan went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Peoria Javelinas captured the Arizona Fall League championship with an 8-3 victory. It was their first title since 2018, according to MLB Pipeline. The roster featured prospects from five organizations, including the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres.

Holman Could Rise Up the Prospect Lists

Heading into Saturday's start, Holman had an ERA of 0.69 and a WHIP of 0.92 across 13 innings. He had struck out 20 and walked seven.

"Holman has shown he can throw all of his pitches in and around the strike zone fairly consistently, and there could be some more velocity to come if he can add some strength to his long and lean frame," MLB Pipeline wrote about Holman before the season. "The first order of business is getting back to health so he can resume trying to develop into a future big league starter."

The right-hander missed most of the season due to Tommy John surgery, but has impressed since returning.

After his dominant performance in the Arizona Fall League, it wouldn't be surprising to see Holman shoot up the top prospect lists.

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