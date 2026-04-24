Reds Provide New Details on Jose Trevino’s Return

Cincinnati Reds backup catcher Jose Trevino is set to play in a rehab game for High-A Dayton on Friday night. He was placed on the injured list in early April due to a thoracic spine strain in his back.

Trevino will become the 46th player to play for the Dragons on a rehab assignment.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Friday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers and provided an update on Trevino.

He told Fox 19's Regan Holgate that he will catch for five innings on Friday and, barring any setbacks, he will be activated by the Reds on Sunday.

Trevino appeared in three games, slashing .091/.167/.258 with an extra-base hit before his stint on the injured list.

PJ Higgins Has Filled in Nicely

May 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) is greeted by catcher PJ Higgins after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Like Trevino, Higgins is not known for his bat. However, he has filled in nicely in the backup catcher role. He's been good defensively and has been elite at challenging pitches. In fact, last week, the Reds. secured a win over the Twins when Higgins challenged a Graham Ashcraft pitch that was initially ruled a ball, but was overturned to a strike to end the game.

Reds manager Terry Francona commented on it after the win.

“I really respect the fact they’re trying to do it team-wise,” Francona said. “And we may lose some calls like that early, but it’s nice to have one left.”

Reds Community Fund Brings Major Field Renovation to Indiana

Former Cincinnati Reds player Billy Hatcher, with Reds Community Fund director Charley Frank, talks to coaches at the Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase announcement event March 17, 2026, at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. | James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday in Versailles, Indiana, South Ripley High School unveiled Forest G. Waters Field at St. Elizabeth Ball Park, marking the first Reds Community Fund field renovation in the state.

“When I look out here at this field and I look at all these people, it's a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together, collaborate, dream big, think big and then make big things happen,” Castellini told MLB.com's Brendan Hader. “We dreamed a long time ago about synthetic fields, and if we could put one in every place we've ever renovated a field, we would. But these are big, expensive projects, and they take a lot of partners. So, as we continue to look for more projects like this, it's important that we find the right communities just like this one, because we're only a catalyst for this work, a relatively small fraction of what it takes to get an entire project done.”

Since its inception in 2001, the Reds Community Fund has used baseball and softball as a way to positively impact young people, reaching more than 50,000 kids and coaches each year across seven states while investing nearly $2 million annually into youth programs. It continues to be one of the most impactful parts of the organization, consistently making a real difference in communities throughout Reds Country.