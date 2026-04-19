Cincinnati Reds Doing Something No National League Team Has Ever Done

The Cincinnati Reds improved to 13-8 with a victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, securing the series and also making history.

The Reds are now 10-0 in games decided by two or fewer this season. They are the first National League team to accomplish that in Major League Baseball history, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It's the first time the Reds have started the season 13-8 in over two decades.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked how his team continues to win close games.

"So far, I don't want to get too carried away," Francona told Jim Day. "I love our competitiveness and the will to keep playing. Just keep playing. Guys pick each other up. Nicolas came in today with a huge inning and that has to be great for his confidence."

Tyler Stephenson says they're just doing whatever it takes to win games.

"We've kind of done it in every different form, whether it's bullpen guys stepping up in big situations and getting out of it, whether it is starters giving us the depth, of whether it's timely hitting. Just find a way to win games and it doesn't matter how we do it."

A Team Effort on Sunday

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One thing Francona clearly likes is when the Reds win and everyone contributes. That is exactly what happened on Saturday.

With Graham Ashcraft, Connor Phillips, and Emilio Pagan unavailable, a couple of players were put in positions they haven't been in much.

Kyle Nicolas came in to work the eighth inning after the Reds tied the game at four. He has struggled with his command in his appearances thus far, but on Saturday, Nicolas pitched like the reliever the Reds thought they traded for, striking out the side on just 15 pitches.

With Pagan unavailable, Tony Santillan locked down his first save of the season. He threw 9 of his 12 pitches for strikes.

"We were trying to stay away from some guys today and we were able to," Francona said. And they kind of compliment each other and they pick each other up. They bent maybe, but they didn't break."

Dane Myers who didn't start the game, drove in the game winning run in the ninth.

"That makes it better when we use everyone," Francona continued. We had Sal Stewart at three different positions. Spence is coming off with a big hit. There were a lot of big things that happened or we don't win."

Santillan admitted that he loves getting opportunities to close a game and he showed why in the win.

"Oh it's great," he said. "Regardless of the inning, it's almost fun. Usually if I get the ball it means we're in a good spot and I enjoy delivering this team."

The Reds will go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.