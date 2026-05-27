With Matt McLain currently in a 1-23 slump, which has seen his batting average jump below .200, Reds fans have been calling Edwin Arroyo to get a shot in the big leagues.

Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith agrees.

"Calling up Arroyo as a role player would give the Reds a chance to see if he’s ready to stick as an every day player and see just how real his progress in Triple-A has been," Goldsmith wrote on Charlie's Chalkboard. "He’d strengthen the Reds’ depth in some important areas where they’re lacking. And this plan wouldn’t mean that the Reds would be giving up on Matt McLain."

Arroyo has shown much more power this season and has been crushing the ball with Triple-A Louisville. In 49 games with the Bats, Arroyo is slashing .342/.402/.588 with 24 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs.

The big question is how often would he play. It's hard to see the Reds wanting to call him up to have him sit on the bench.

"Arroyo wouldn’t be playing every day," Goldsmith continued. "Having a prospect be an every day player is typically the best approach with top prospects, and the most obvious reason why Arroyo hasn’t been called up yet is the lack of an available every day role."

Before Tuesday's game against the Mets, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about McLain's struggles.

“At times, mechanically, he’s having a hard time being on time,” Francona said. “He’s a little late. It’s hard to get your A-swing when you’re late. It’s hard to have good mechanics when the ball is getting up on you because you’ve got to adjust just to try to get to it.”

You can read Goldsmith's full piece on why he thinks it's time for Arroyo to be promoted here.

Chase Burns Continues to Dominate

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chase Burns is the ultimate competitor and has been Cincinnati's ace on the mound this season. Despite giving up just two runs on four hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Mets, Burns felt like he didn't have his best performance.

“Heater was really good tonight," said Burns, who touched 100 mph twice with his fastball. “I felt like I was only throwing one pitch for a strike, and it was working. I need to be better with the slider next time.”

The 23-year-old is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA on the season to go along with a WHIP of 0,96 and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings.

He's been everything the Reds could have hoped for and he's just getting started.