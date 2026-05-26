Reds Have Two Interesting Options if Matt McLain Is Sent Down

When Matt McLain burst onto the scene in May of 2023, he instantly became a fan favorite. He became arguably Cincinnati's best offensive player that season, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.

However, in the spring of 2024, McLain suffered a shoulder injury that would cause him to miss the entire season. McLain played in the Arizona Fall League and was fully ready for the 2025 season. However, he struggled mightily last year, slashing just .220/.300/.343 with 33 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases.

Shoulder surgeries can be tough to come back from, so the front office and manager Terry Francona gave him some grace. In 2026, it's been just as bad. In 52 games so far this season, McLain is slashing .198/.296/.326 with 14 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.

McLain's average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage are all down from last season. He's striking out less and walking more, but overall, the improvements haven't been there.

Over the last two seasons, McLain has posted an OPS below .650 across nearly 200 games. Fans are still waiting for the 2023 version of McLain to show back up, but it's starting to feel like that player may not be returning anytime soon. At some point, the Reds have to ask a difficult question: could McLain benefit from some time in Triple-A Louisville? If they decide to go that route, here are two options that could step in and replace him.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about McLain before Tuesday's game.

"I think at times, mechanically he's having a hard time being on time, like he's a little late, and so it's hard to type get your 'A' swing off when you're late, because ball gets up on you. It's hard to have good mechanics when the ball's getting up on you, because you got to adjust just to try to get to it," Francona told Mike Petraglia.

Edwin Arroyo

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs for first base in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arroyo had a similar shoulder injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. Last year, he also struggled in his return, slashing .284/.345/.371. While his average was good, his power was nonexistent.

Through 48 games this season, Arroyo is slashing .344/.402/.595 with 24 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs.

Arroyo is a switch-hitter, but he's been much better against right-handers than left-handers. He is slashing .372/.429/.662 against righties and slashing .260/.328/.400 against lefties.

I don't think the Reds want to call Arroyo up and stash him on the bench, so if they were to promote him, they'd likely want him in the lineup on most days.

Spencer Steer and Sal Stewart Could Split Time

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) tags Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (2) out on a steal attempt in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If the Reds don't feel Arroyo is ready to be promoted yet, they could have Spencer Steer and Sal Stewart split time at second base and possibly promote someone like Noelvi Marte to play more in the outfield.

Steer has played three games at second base this season and Stewart has played five games there. While neither is known for its defense, this would add more depth and consistency to the lineup.

The Reds have options, and at some point, results have to matter. If McLain doesn't start hitting soon, a move could become hard to avoid.