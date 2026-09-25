Reds' Rookies Make Major League History Against Atlanta Braves

The Cincinnati Reds have started each of their last two games off with a leadoff home run against the Atlanta Braves. Juan Brito hit a leadoff home run on Wednesday, and Carlos Jorge did so on Thursday. This is the first time in Major League history that a team has had two separate rookies hit a leadoff home run in consecutive games, first posted by OptaStats on social media.

A Change Of Scenery Has Benefited Brito

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Juan Brito (46) fields the ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brito was acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations. He had played in just 15 games with the Guardians before he was traded away. In those 15 games, he slashed .176/.250/.255 with four doubles and three RBI. In 15 games with the Reds, he is slashing .341/.362/.591 with three home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and has not had an error defensively while being flexible enough to play second base, right field, and third base.

"He's done some good things for us." said Francona

Brito turned 25 years old on Thursday and has played in just 30 games at the big league level, but he's doing everything right to earn a long-term role with the Reds. That role may very well be at second base with how much Matt McLain has struggled ever since returning from shoulder surgery to begin the 2025 season.

Jorge's Impressive Defensive Night Capped Off With First Big League Home Run

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) catches a fly ball in front of right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge had a big night on Thursday and set a franchise record for the most putouts in a nine-inning game with 11, the most in the modern era. His leadoff home run was the first of his career and the first RBI of his career. The Reds' 15th-ranked prospect converted to the outfield full-time midway through the 2024 season and has quickly become one of the best defensive outfielders in minor league baseball. So far, that's translating to the big league level with his reads in center field. Jim Day asked Francona postgame Thursday what he thought of Jorge's potential.

"This kid started out in Double-A," Francona said, "there's a lot to not like, there's a lot to love. His skill set screams top of the order, center fielder; we need to let him play."

The 23-year-old has struggled adjusting on offense at the big league level, but he has shown flashes early. He collected his first career extra-base hit last week against the Cubs, and his speed has been a factor both on offense and defensively. He's slashing .147/.194/.294 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base.

Both Jorge and Brito look to compete for starting jobs going into Spring Training next season. The way they are playing right now is a good sign.