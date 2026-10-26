Reds Veteran Slugger Projected to Sign 2-Year, $15 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds didn't have the season they would have liked to have this year. After surging into the postseason a year ago, the Reds fell well short of that goal this season. Now, they're watching as the Milwaukee Brewers, who are a similar team in market and payroll size, battle it out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Both these teams showcase how the Reds could win games with their small market, yet the Reds fail to do so.

Now, all the attention in Cincinnati turns to the offseason. The Reds have a few months to figure out how they're going to configure the roster to make a run at the postseason next year. They also have a few key free agents who could leave the Queen City over the next few months. The most notable player hitting free agency is slugger Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez isn't in the prime of his career, but he should land a solid short-term contract. Spotrac currently projects him to sign a two-year, $15 million deal in free agency, which should be affordable for most teams across the league.

Eugenio Suárez Should Be Able to Land a Solid Short-Term Deal

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing for around $7 million to $8 million a year would certainly fit in the Reds' budget. But it would also fit in the budget for a bulk of the league, which could widen his market quite a bit.

The issue with Suárez is the fact that he's a one-trick pony at this point in his career. He can slug and hit home runs with the best of them, but that's all he brings to the table on the field. He's an excellent leader and clubhouse guy, but his key trait on the field is his power. He's not a great defender, runner, or bat-to-ball hitter.

But if $7 million a year can buy a team 30 home runs, it's hard to imagine he won't have a market. All of the smaller-market teams, especially those without everyday designated hitters, would benefit greatly from adding Suárez to their roster. Expect teams like the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, and Arizona Diamondbacks to chase Suárez. All three of these teams have been home to him before, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them go after him again.

There are plenty of other teams that could sign him, too. Teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates have become notorious for taking short-term risks on players like Suárez.

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