Reds Should Target Trade for Orioles 'Potential Surprise Trade Candidate'

The Cincinnati Reds' offense hasn't been good enough this season. They've seen consistent production from Elly De La Cruz, but he's been the only constant in the lineup. Sal Stewart was incredible, but then slumped to ice-cold for a few weeks. Spencer Steer started out cold, but he's been coming on as of late.

JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe have been solid, but the Reds need more offense. They're not going to be able to contend if they don't have more productive bats in the lineup.

While there are multiple holes in their roster, the biggest void in the lineup is a right-handed hitting outfielder alongside Steer.

Reds Need to Add a Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a stop in play in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds have plenty of left-handed-hitting outfielders. Bleday, TJ Friedl, Will Benson, and even prospect Hector Rodriguez are solid options. Noelvi Marte and Rece Hinds have reverse splits, so they're not good options against southpaw pitchers either.

The Reds have Steer, Dane Myers, and Blake Dunn on the roster right now. Bleday has seen regular playing time against all pitchers. So has Steer.

But they need a solid option to bolster their roster. They can't continue to put out struggling hitters in hopes they turn it around.

One potential option the Reds could target is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward. Ward might not be on the trade block right now, but Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested the Orioles could be looking to move him if they don't turn the season around in the coming months.

A Trade for Taylor Ward Could be the Perfect Move

May 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward (3) scores a run to tie the game against the Miami Marlins in the eight inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"The ideal scenario for the Orioles would be that Ward is part of a lineup with Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo that makes Baltimore a playoff contender, at the very least," Kelly wrote. "If that doesn't happen, however, Ward is going to become one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Elias has made his name as a great talent evaluator, so he could very well get a future impact player or two in return for a few months of Ward given how desperate teams are for right-handed hitters with pop."

Ward is the perfect option for the Reds if the Orioles opt to move him this season. For his career, he's crushed left-handed pitching by slashing .282/.358/.469 with an OPS of .827. He hasn't been a slouch against righties either, as he's posted a .749 OPS against them in his career.

An addition like this would bolster the Reds' outfield, but it would also allow them to move Steer into the infield against righties.

Overall, a move like this would slide Friedl out of the lineup against lefties, which is a huge upgrade. Against righties, it would give the Reds a chance to use Steer in the infield and slide Ke'Bryan Hayes to the bench.