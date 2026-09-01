Reds Sign Veteran Infielder With 11 Years of MLB Experience

The Cincinnati Reds added some veteran infield depth to the organization on Tuesday, signing Orlando Arcia and assigning him to Triple-A Louisville.

Arcia, who has 11 seasons of Major League experience, has spent this season in the Minnesota Twins organization. The 32-year-old has put together a solid year at the Triple-A level, slashing .282/.336/.498 with 27 extra-base hits.

He did appear in 19 games with Minnesota and slashed .271/.300/.354, but had just two extra-base hits and the Twins ultimately designated him for assignment.

The veteran infielder has appeared in more than 1,000 games during his big-league career, posting a .240/.292/.369 slash line with 91 home runs.

Arcia’s best offensive season came with the Atlanta Braves in 2023, when he slashed .264/.321/.420 with 42 extra-base hits and was named to the National League All-Star team.

Organizations always need depth and the Reds don't have much infield depth at Triple-A Louisville. It wouldn't be surprising to see Arcia get a shot with Cincinnati before the end of the season.

Reds Pitchers Cutting Down the Walks

Aug 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds’ pitching staff has struggled with walks throughout the season, but things have improved of late. They have issued just one walk to their last 92 batters faced, after walking more than 100 batters in each of the first three months of the season.

Despite the recent improvement, the Reds have still issued 559 walks, the third-most in the majors, and remain on pace for 656, which would finish just three shy of the franchise record set in 2000.

Reds’ Offensive Struggles Continue

The Reds’ offense has struggled all season long. Monday night’s 5-0 loss marked the 15th time they have been shut out this season, tying for the most in the majors.

Cincinnati has been blanked four times in its last 13 games and five times in August alone. The Reds have also been held to one run or fewer in 10 of their last 22 games and 29 times overall this season, while scoring fewer than three runs in a game 49 times.

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