Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Caps Career-Best Season With Major League Recognition

2026 was a career-best season for the Cincinnati Reds' star shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He recorded his first 30/30 season, a career high in batting average, a career low in strikeouts, and a career high in OPS, while also having his best season on the defensive side of the ball. On Monday, it was announced that he is a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award for the National League.

A Career Year Going Into First Arbitration

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first time in the 24-year-old's career that he has been named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award. The Hank Aaron Award is awarded every year to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine a winner from each league.

De La Cruz easily had the best season of his career and one of the better seasons in recent Reds history. He became the fourth member of the 30/30 club in franchise history by hitting 30 home runs and stealing 30 bases. He batted a career-best .283, which was19 points over his previous career high in 2025. His .365 on-base percentage was 26 points higher than his previous best, and his .515 slugging percentage was 44 points higher than his previous career high. He improved all of those offensive stats while also cutting his strikeouts down. Reds manager Terry Francona said one key reason why De La Cruz had such an incredible run in September was confidence.

"I know I've said it a million times, but confidence plays such a big part," Francona told Mike Petraglia, "and he can't quantify it, so people sometimes don't value it enough, but when you walk up there and you think you can do it, or you know you can do it, as opposed to you hope you can do it, it's a big deal."

This offseason will be the first time he goes through the arbitration process. This means he will receive a substantial bump in salary, with him no longer being under the base salary. Early estimates have him seeing an increase to $8 million.

He Can Still Get Better

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is going into his age-25 season in 2027. Most players reach their prime physical peak at age 27. He has done everything over the last three seasons to make me think that he will get even better.

This season, he was far better defensively. He dropped his error total down to 18 and still made all of the spectacular plays that he has been known for ever since he burst onto the scene in 2023. With his improved defense and his offensive numbers improving at their current rate, he's quickly becoming one of the top players in Major League Baseball, and if the Reds can ever get into playoff contention again, he can easily become an MVP favorite next season.