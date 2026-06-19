Reds Starter Hunter Greene Delivers Solid Performance in First Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds are gearing up for a massive series against the New York Yankees that is set to begin later this evening at Yankee Stadium.

The Reds are coming off their first series win in the month of June and want to build off that with a series against one of the top teams in the league.

While the focus is on the Yankees series, the Reds had some good news as it pertains to one of their star's who has been dealing with an injury this season. On Thursday, the team announced Hunter Greene would be participating in his first rehab assignment with the ACL Reds.

Back in March, Greene was placed on the 60-day injured list after having surgery on his right elbow. On Thursday night, Greene got his first chance against live action since the surgery, and the Reds star did not disappoint.

Right On Track

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In four innings of work, Greene looked like he was in midseason form. On just 54 pitches, Greene struck out six, walked one, and allowed just two hits. But maybe the most important aspect of Greene's performance is that the velocity is looking better than ever.

Green hit 101 mph in his first rehab assignment. That's enough for every fan to get a little excited about the anticipated return to Cincinnati. What might be even better than the velocity was that Greene was very accurate on Thursday night. Of his 54 pitches, 39 were strikes.

This performance was a step in the right direction, and one that this fan base needed to see if they are going to hang on to any bit of hope as the All-Star break draws near.

Help Is On The Way

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The worst part of all of this is the waiting. There was a time when the Reds had some time to get things figured out. However, the sands in the hourglass are now rapidly disappearing.

As things currently stand, the Reds are three games back from the final Wild Card spot in the National League. It's a feeling that is all too familiar, as the team snuck into the 2025 MLB Postseason by getting the final Wild Card spot.

The October dream is far from dead, and with Greene on a trajectory to be back with the team in the near future, the Reds may actually get healthy at just the right time.

Anyone interested in a magical second half of the season?