Cincinnati Reds Look to Slay a Goliath in Weekend Series vs. New York Yankees

The Cincinnati Reds may have dropped the final game of the series against the New York Mets on Wednesday; however, the team earned their first series win since the end of May.

Yes, those Reds finally chalked up another series victory, and it came at the expense of the same team they beat for their last series win. Unfortunately, there are no more matchups against the Mets this season. Instead, the Reds are heading to the Big Apple to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game set on Father's Day weekend.

Can the Reds give fathers around the fan base another reason to celebrate the holiday this weekend? Let's take a closer look at the massive series with the Yankees.

It Won't Be Easy

Jun 17, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder José Caballero (72) hits a two-run single in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees currently are the owners of first place in the American League East. While it's been an impressive season this far for the Yankees, injuries have also hit this team hard, just like the Reds.

The Reds know that the Yankees will be without their captain, Aaron Jude, who isn't expected to be back until next month as he deals with a stress fracture to his ribs. But just like the Reds, the Yankees will have to play the hand they've been dealt.

There's a good reason the Yankees are nearing 50 wins before the All-Star break; their offense has been hot. Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice, Ali Sanchez, Cody Bellenger, Jose Caballero, Giancarlo Stanton, and Amed Rosario are all batting north of .250.

With those kind of numbers, the Reds' starting pitching rotation and the bullpen have to be near perfect if the Reds have a chance in this series. It's the latter part of that last sentence that will worry most.

Probable Starters

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

On the hill for the Reds in Friday's series opener will be right-hander Rhett Lowder. Lowder had a very solid outing in his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After missing nearly a month due to injury, the hope is that Lowder can be a trusted piece of the rotation.

Saturday's game will feature Andrew Abbott on the bump for the Reds. Abbott's slow start to the season has seen the lefty find a rhythm. Abbott currently holds a 1.4 WAR on the season.

Sunday's finale will feature Chase Burns on the hill. Burns has been far and away the best pitcher on this team all season long. If the Reds can split the first two games of the series, they have a great chance to steal the deciding game with Burns on the mound.

As for the Yankees, the team has yet to release starters for the series.

Time to go steal a series!