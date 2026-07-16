The Cincinnati Reds and All-Star pitcher Chase Burns are reportedly in agreement on a 7-year, $105 million extension, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The contract does not include any options or deferrals and ties Homer Bailey for the largest guaranteed contract for a Reds pitcher.

The Reds drafted Burns out of Wake Forest with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut a little over a year ago and has been everything they could have hoped for and more.

In 18 games this season, Burns has been one of the best pitchers in not just the National League, but all of Major League Baseball. He is 11-1 with an ERA of 2.54, a WHIP of 1.11, and has 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings.

The Reds have not extended one of their stars like this since they gave Hunter Greene a six-year, $53 million contract extension in 2023.

This is a massive deal for the Reds. Burns is third in the National League in batting average against, fourth in ERA, and 7th in strikeouts.

The deal is the largest guarantee to a pitcher with less than four years of service.

Burns mostly uses two pitches, a fastball and a slider, but has thrown 95 changeups this season. His slider has been about as dominant as any pitch in baseball and batters are hitting just .154 against it and slugging just .265 against it. He is generating a miraculous 51.2 whiff percentage from that pitch.

With the Burns extension, the Reds now have Hunter Greene and Chase Burns under contract through at least 2029, with Burns locked up well beyond that. It's a tremendous one-two punch to build around for years to come. When healthy, Greene and Burns have the talent to be one of the best pitching duos in all of baseball.

While the Reds have had a terrible first half of the season, this gives Reds fans something to be happy about over the break.

Burns did not pitch in the All-Star game due to a tight hamstring during his last start. He is expected to make his next start on Tuesday in Seattle against the Mariners.

Source: Chase Burns & Reds are in agreement on 7-year, $105 million extension. Deal was negotiated by Greg Genske & Erik Castro of Vayner Sports and is largest guarantee given to a pitcher with less than 4 years of MLB service. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 16, 2026

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