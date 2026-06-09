Reds Take Chance on Resurgent Left-Hander After Strong Independent Ball Stint

The Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of pitcher Steffon Moore of the Kansas City Monarchs and assigned him to Double-A Chattanooga.

Making His Return To Affiliate Baseball

Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher, Steffon Moore at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls on June 12, 2019. Hudson Valley Renegades Preview | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal

Moore had been dominant with Kansas City. In 8 2/3 innings, he struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits. He struck out 50 percent of the batters he faced and allowed just two walks. His fastball has reached 96 miles per hour, and he has shown good command of his offspeed pitches. The manager of the Monarchs, Joe Calfapietra, spoke about Moore's success and how meaningful it is to see him back in affiliate ball.

“It is an amazing part of this job to be able to tell them that one of their dreams has come true." Calfapietra said. "We wish Steffon all the best!”

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 and was unable to get past High-A. His final season with the Rays was in 2021. He had an ERA of 5.68 in 31 2/3 innings with 41 strikeouts and 25 walks. He bounced around in independent ball and started to find success in winter ball with Australia in 2024 and with Kansas City over the last two seasons. In 2025, Moore had a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings with Kansas City, with 34 strikeouts and 14 walks. The Reds are in need of pitching depth throughout the organization, and Moore has played well as of late.

“I appreciate Joe Calfapietra and Matt Hall for all they have done for me during my time with the Monarchs." Moore told local reporters. "I want to also thank Dennis and Dona – my host family for providing a home away from home. And a big thank you to my family for always being in my corner along the way – it is something I cherish. The Monarchs and my teammates are very special to me, and I thank them as well.”

It has been a long journey for the left-handed pitcher, not only returning to affiliate ball, but starting with Double-A in Chattanooga.

“I am in the right spot, physically, mentally, and spiritually, to accept this opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds Organization." Moore said. "It is a dream come true.”

Dominican Summer League Update

The DSL Reds lost to the DSL Astros-Blue on Tuesday, 17-1. Enry Torres went 2-2 with two doubles and a run scored. The 18-year-old catcher was signed out of Venezuela during the 2025 international signing period. Liberts Aponte went 1-3, Angel Salio went 1-3 with a double, Isaac Garcia went 0-3, and Diego Muñoz went 1-4. The Reds' pitchers walked eight batters and surrendered 11 hits. The DSL Reds are 4-3 this season.

The DSL Rojos lost to the DSL Orioles-Orange 10-1. 2026 top international signee Angel Nunez Jr. remains red-hot to begin his professional career. The 17-year-old went 2-5 with an RBI. He is slashing .391/.481/.696 with a grand slam, seven RBI, two doubles, a triple, and is walking more than he is striking out. He is currently the Reds' 24th-ranked prospect. Wellmir Lara went 1-4, Carlos Hernandez went 1-3 with a walk and a double, Alexander Cuello went 0-3 with a walk, and Jose Colina went 0-5. Reds pitchers walked 11 batters and struck out just five. The DSL Rojos are 3-3 on the season.