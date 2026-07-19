Reds 'Sent A Message' With Chase Burns' $105 Million Contract Extension

The Cincinnati Reds aren't notorious for spending a lot of money to sign free agents or retain players. In fact, they're near the bottom of the league in spending each season.

But they opted to shock the baseball world in July when they signed their superstar ace, Chase Burns, to a massive contract extension worth over $100 million for seven years. This deal buys out a few years of free agency for the Reds' ace and will keep him in the Queen City through the 2033 season.

Reds manager Terry Francona recently spoke about this deal and suggested that it sent a great message from the organization.

Chase Burns' Contract is a Good Move for the Reds

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s exciting for Chase. As far as the organization goes, I think it sends a great message. It’s a really good thing," Francona said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

This kind of deal sends a message from the organization to the fanbase that they're buying into the young stars in Cincinnati.

Burns was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Two years later, he's an All-Star and has signed a huge contract extension.

The organization might not be all in to win like some other organizations, but this move sends the message that they're buying into the young talent.

Chase Burns Has Been Incredible This Season

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns has earned this level of contract. He's been incredible this year.

On the season, Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 18 starts. He's been the engine for the Reds' pitching rotation, as Hunter Greene missed the first half with injuries and Nick Lodolo has been on and off the injured list, too. Burns has been able to hold it down for the Reds, giving them a chance to win on every fifth day.

He ranks near the top of the league in fastball velocity, chase rate, strikeout rate, and whiff rate. Burns generates whiffs with his devastating slider, which is currently running a 51.2 percent whiff rate on the season. Pair this with his dominant fastball and an occasional changeup and the Reds have an ace on their hands.

Signing Burns to this kind of contract is exactly what the Reds needed to do while he was pitching this well. With each start, his value would go up. Locking him into this kind of deal could result in it being a steal in a few years.

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