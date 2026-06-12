Seven Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Thursday. Several players stood out with their performances, including a wild walk-off win.

The Hector Rodriguez Encore

After going 4-6 and hitting for the cycle on Wednesday, Hector Rodriguez put together another spectacular outing on Thursday in the Louisville Bats' 20-3 win over Iowa. The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect went 4-6 for the second consecutive day, this time with two home runs and five RBI. The 22-year-old is slashing .333/.442/.750 in June with four home runs and 15 RBI. The Bats had 21 hits, led by Rodriguez with four. TJ Friedl went 3-6 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Michael Toglia went 3-4 with a home run, his 16th, two RBI, and four runs scored. Will Banfield went 2-5 with three RBI. Dominic Pitelli went 3-4 with a double. Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored.

Julian Aguiar allowed just one run in five innings with three hits allowed, a walk, and six strikeouts. Hagan Danner struck out three with two hits in an inning pitched. Trevor Kuncl and Luis Mey each tossed a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout each.

The Bats have outscored the Iowa Cubs 40-8 over their last two games after losing game one of the series 10-2.

A Wild Finish in Dayton

The Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-4 on Thursday. Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a walk and an RBI. Duno is batting .265 with a .908 OPS this season. Carter Graham went 2-3 with two walks. Graham has had a multi-hit game in five out of his last nine games and is slashing .322 with a 1.018 OPS.

The star of the game was 2025 ninth-round draft pick Kien Vu. He went 2-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBI, a walk, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Vu's stolen base came in the bottom of the ninth inning, stealing home to walk off the game and give the Dragons the win. The 22-year-old is slashing .344/.500/.781 in June and is nearly halfway to a 20/20 season. He currently has nine home runs and 20 stolen bases. Vu is second in the Midwest League in triples with six and tied for sixth in stolen bases.

David Lorduy pitched five innings with two earned runs, no walks or strikeouts, and four hits allowed. Dayton wins 5-4.