Reds' 3-Team Gavin Lux Trade Already Looks Like Major Win for Cincinnati
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The Cincinnati Reds are off to a good start this year, though their runs scored and run differential might not tell the same story. The Reds have been able to stay competitive in the close games because of their stout bullpen.
But this stout bullpen didn't happen by accident. The Reds had a few building blocks in their bullpen last season, but they worked hard over the offseason to build it up. They added players like Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson, and Kyle Nicolas during the offseason.
Of the four, Burke has been the biggest surprise. The Reds acquired Burke in a trade that cost them Gavin Lux over the offseason. Let's revisit that deal after the first few weeks of the season.
Revisting Reds Offseason Gavin Lux Trade
Lux was alright for the Reds last season, slashing .269/.350/.374, but he posted a negative WAR because he was a defensive liability. The Reds tried to use him as a utility man, but it didn't work.
As a result, Lux was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, who sent Josh Lowe to the Los Angeles Angels, while the Reds landed Burke. The Angels also sent pitching prospect Chris Clark to the Rays.
This deal looks like a massive win for the Reds. It was practically a swap of Lux for Burke on their end. Lux hasn't appeared in a big-league game this season after being a net negative for the Reds last year.
But Burke, on the other hand, has been spectacular in Cincinnati. The lefty has been a staple in the Reds' bullpen, holding an ERA near 1.00 over the course of his first few weeks with the team.
But the original Reds trade to acquire Lux was a complete disaster for Cincinnati.
The Original Reds-Dodgers Gavin Lux Trade Was a Disaster
To originally acquire Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Reds sent a Competitive Balance Round 1 pick (No. 37 overall) and prospect Mike Sirota to the Dodgers.
As stated above, Lux was a net negative for the Reds.
The Dodgers received a top-40 pick in the draft and a prospect who's now one of the most promising young outfield prospects in the game. Sirota is the Dodgers' No. 4-ranked prospect and the No. 54-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He held an OPS over 1.000 in his first season of pro ball last year.
Fortunately, the Reds hit big by flipping Lux for Burke because this trade with the Dodgers has a chance to go down as a historically bad deal for the Reds.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel