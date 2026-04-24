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MLB Weekend Schedule and Updated Standings: First Place Up for Grabs in Multiple Series

Full standings and schedule as MLB enters the final weekend of April.
Kyle Koster|
Spencer Steer and the Reds will look to continue their excellent play this weekend with the Tigers in town.
Spencer Steer and the Reds will look to continue their excellent play this weekend with the Tigers in town. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In this story:

Cincinnati RedsPhiladelphia PhilliesCleveland GuardiansDetroit Tigers

Major League Baseball enters the final weekend of April with a full slate of action over the next three days, including a Mexico City showcase between the Padres and Diamondbacks. There's a clash of first-place teams as the Tigers travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds that will serve as an early measuring stick. The Mets, winners of two straight after snapping a 12-game losing streak, have a solid opportunity to keep momentum going with the Rockies coming into the Big Apple. Out on the West Coast, the Cubs will take their red-hot brand of baseball out to Los Angeles to face the defending champion Dodgers.

Meanwhile the Phillies are desperate to snap their own nine-game slide and preparing for what is shaping up to be a very important three-game set against the soaring Braves. With Atlanta already holding a 9.5-game lead in the National League East, this is a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to shave a few games off that deficit. If things go the other way and the losing continues, it will be that much harder to claw back into the playoff picture.

The Athletics and Rangers also have a chance to fight it out for top position in the American League West.

Updated MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Yankees

16-9

--

Rays

13-11

2.5

Orioles

12-13

4.0

Blue Jays

10-14

5.5

Red Sox

9-16

7.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

14-12

--

Tigers

14-12

--

Twins

12-13

1.5

White Sox

10-15

3.5

Royals

8-17

5.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rangers

13-12

--

Athletics

13-12

--

Angels

12-14

1.5

Mariners

11-15

2.5

Astros

10-16

3.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

18-8

--

Marlins

12-13

5.5

Nationals

11-15

7.0

Mets

9-16

8.5

Phillies

8-17

9.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Cubs

16-9

--

Reds

16-9

--

Cardinals

14-10

1.5

Pirates

14-11

2.0

Brewers

13-11

2.5

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Padres

17-8

--

Dodgers

17-8

--

Diamondbacks

14-11

3.0

Giants

11-14

6.0

Rockies

10-16

7.5

Friday's MLB games

All times ET

Tigers vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Angels vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Yankees vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

Marlins vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's MLB games

Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 4:05 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m.

Nationals vs. White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 6:05 p.m.

Atheltics vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Yankees vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Tigers vs. Reds, 7:15 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m

Sunday's MLB games

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 1:35 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.

Tigers vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 1:40 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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