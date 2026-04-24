MLB Weekend Schedule and Updated Standings: First Place Up for Grabs in Multiple Series

Major League Baseball enters the final weekend of April with a full slate of action over the next three days, including a Mexico City showcase between the Padres and Diamondbacks. There's a clash of first-place teams as the Tigers travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds that will serve as an early measuring stick. The Mets, winners of two straight after snapping a 12-game losing streak, have a solid opportunity to keep momentum going with the Rockies coming into the Big Apple. Out on the West Coast, the Cubs will take their red-hot brand of baseball out to Los Angeles to face the defending champion Dodgers.

Meanwhile the Phillies are desperate to snap their own nine-game slide and preparing for what is shaping up to be a very important three-game set against the soaring Braves. With Atlanta already holding a 9.5-game lead in the National League East, this is a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to shave a few games off that deficit. If things go the other way and the losing continues, it will be that much harder to claw back into the playoff picture.

The Athletics and Rangers also have a chance to fight it out for top position in the American League West.

Updated MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 16-9 -- Rays 13-11 2.5 Orioles 12-13 4.0 Blue Jays 10-14 5.5 Red Sox 9-16 7.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 14-12 -- Tigers 14-12 -- Twins 12-13 1.5 White Sox 10-15 3.5 Royals 8-17 5.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Rangers 13-12 -- Athletics 13-12 -- Angels 12-14 1.5 Mariners 11-15 2.5 Astros 10-16 3.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 18-8 -- Marlins 12-13 5.5 Nationals 11-15 7.0 Mets 9-16 8.5 Phillies 8-17 9.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 16-9 -- Reds 16-9 -- Cardinals 14-10 1.5 Pirates 14-11 2.0 Brewers 13-11 2.5

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Padres 17-8 -- Dodgers 17-8 -- Diamondbacks 14-11 3.0 Giants 11-14 6.0 Rockies 10-16 7.5

Friday's MLB games

All times ET

Tigers vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Angels vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Yankees vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

Marlins vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's MLB games

Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 4:05 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m.

Nationals vs. White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 6:05 p.m.

Atheltics vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Yankees vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Tigers vs. Reds, 7:15 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m

Sunday's MLB games

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.

Phillies vs. Braves, 1:35 p.m.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.

Tigers vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m.

Rockies vs. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Twins vs. Rays, 1:40 p.m.

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