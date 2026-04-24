MLB Weekend Schedule and Updated Standings: First Place Up for Grabs in Multiple Series
Major League Baseball enters the final weekend of April with a full slate of action over the next three days, including a Mexico City showcase between the Padres and Diamondbacks. There's a clash of first-place teams as the Tigers travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds that will serve as an early measuring stick. The Mets, winners of two straight after snapping a 12-game losing streak, have a solid opportunity to keep momentum going with the Rockies coming into the Big Apple. Out on the West Coast, the Cubs will take their red-hot brand of baseball out to Los Angeles to face the defending champion Dodgers.
Meanwhile the Phillies are desperate to snap their own nine-game slide and preparing for what is shaping up to be a very important three-game set against the soaring Braves. With Atlanta already holding a 9.5-game lead in the National League East, this is a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to shave a few games off that deficit. If things go the other way and the losing continues, it will be that much harder to claw back into the playoff picture.
The Athletics and Rangers also have a chance to fight it out for top position in the American League West.
Updated MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Yankees
16-9
--
Rays
13-11
2.5
Orioles
12-13
4.0
Blue Jays
10-14
5.5
Red Sox
9-16
7.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
14-12
--
Tigers
14-12
--
Twins
12-13
1.5
White Sox
10-15
3.5
Royals
8-17
5.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rangers
13-12
--
Athletics
13-12
--
Angels
12-14
1.5
Mariners
11-15
2.5
Astros
10-16
3.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
18-8
--
Marlins
12-13
5.5
Nationals
11-15
7.0
Mets
9-16
8.5
Phillies
8-17
9.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Cubs
16-9
--
Reds
16-9
--
Cardinals
14-10
1.5
Pirates
14-11
2.0
Brewers
13-11
2.5
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Padres
17-8
--
Dodgers
17-8
--
Diamondbacks
14-11
3.0
Giants
11-14
6.0
Rockies
10-16
7.5
Friday's MLB games
All times ET
Tigers vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Rockies vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Twins vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.
Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.
Angels vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.
Nationals vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
Yankees vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.
Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.
Marlins vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's MLB games
Mariners vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Orioles, 4:05 p.m.
Rockies vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Twins vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m.
Nationals vs. White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 6:05 p.m.
Atheltics vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m.
Angels vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.
Yankees vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m.
Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Tigers vs. Reds, 7:15 p.m.
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m
Sunday's MLB games
Red Sox vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.
Phillies vs. Braves, 1:35 p.m.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.
Tigers vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m.
Rockies vs. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Twins vs. Rays, 1:40 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster