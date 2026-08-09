Reds' Trade Deadline Strategy Looks Even Worse After Latest Ranking

The Reds decided to mostly stand pat at the trade deadline, holding onto several potential trade pieces despite sitting near the bottom of the National League Central. The front office and ownership appear to believe there is enough talent on the roster to remain competitive, but not everyone shares that confidence.

In his post-trade-deadline ranking of all 30 MLB teams, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN ranked the Reds just 23rd in baseball based on how close each team is to becoming a complete contender, with Cincinnati's struggling offense playing a major role in the low ranking.

Roster is 39% complete, ranking 20th in MLB

"The Reds' rotation (75% completion, ranking eighth) and overall pitching depth are a great foundation," Doolittle wrote. "But the offense is a horror show. The Reds are scoring 0.33 runs per game fewer than the MLB average despite playing in one of baseball's most offense-friendly parks. Cincinnati has slightly outhomered its opponents, but that's a bug, not a feature. Only the Mariners and Yankees have relied more on homers for offense and no team has had more plate appearances that terminated in one of the three true outcomes. Say what you will about batting average, but the Reds' .230 mark is not tenable. They need players who get the ball into play."

The Reds have not won a postseason game since 2012 and haven't won a postseason series since 1995. They had a clear opportunity to sell at this year's Trade Deadline and add pieces for the future, but instead elected to mostly stand pat. Now, they run the risk of losing players like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson for nothing this offseason.

The Reds are four games under .500 and five games back in the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Elly De La Cruz Feasting on Lefties

Aug 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) on the field against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Saturday's game, Elly De La Cruz was leading the Major Leagues with a 1.095 OPS against left-handed pitching, going 35 for 103 with eight home runs and 28 RBI while slashing .340/.415/.680. It's been a massive improvement from last season, when De La Cruz hit just .236/.276/.342 with five home runs, 26 RBI and a .618 OPS against lefties.

De La Cruz's ablity to hit lefties this year has taken his game to another level.

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