Reds Veteran Leaves Game With Injury in What Could Be His Final Appearance With the Team

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after coming up limping on a single to right field. With the season winding down, his exit raises the possibility that he could have played his final game in a Cincinnati uniform.

That will depend on the severity of the injury, but hamstring injuries are never quick to come back from. Stephenson is set to become a free agent after the season, meaning his return to the Reds is already uncertain. If this injury keeps him out for the remaining games and he signs elsewhere, this could be how his time in Cincinnati ends.

That would be a tough way to go out.

Coming into Thursday's game, Stephenson was slashing .259/.337/.424 with 78 home runs over seven seasons with the Reds. His 2.5 bWAR this season is the highest of his career.

Update** - Terry Francona said after the game that Tyler Stephenson left because of heat-related cramping.

An Interesting Offseason Decision

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) high fives Jose Trevino (35) after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have already been eliminated from postseason contention. If Stephenson needs time to get healthy, there is little reason to push him back onto the field just to squeeze in a few more appearances.

One of the more questionable moves at this year's Trade Deadline was Cincinnati's decision to hold onto Stephenson. The veteran was so sure he'd be traded that he and his wife explored their favorite places in the city on deadline day so that they could enjoy them one last time.

If the Reds don’t re-sign Stephenson this offseason, letting him walk for nothing would be another big miss by the front office. They could have traded him at the deadline, gotten something in return, and still tried to bring him back in free agency.

His future was going to be a storyline this offseason regardless. The Reds will have to decide whether they want to bring him back, and Stephenson will have the opportunity to explore his options in free agency.

The Reds dropped the series finale to the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon and Elly De La Cruz's 23-game on-base streak came to an end.

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