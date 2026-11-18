The month of November is generally one of the busiest months transactionally across Major League Baseball. Once the World Series concludes in late October or early November, there's usually a three-week stretch filled with various deadlines for clubs to make roster decisions.

Teams have just a few days to get their 40-man rosters back in order as injured players are activated and free agency begins. There are also qualifying offer decisions to make, along with resolutions on player, club, and mutual options. The GM Meetings take place during this stretch as well, allowing clubs to meet with agents and discuss potential moves that may or may not materialize as the offseason progresses.

Finally, this stretch concludes with the Rule 5 protection deadline and the non-tender deadline, typically separated by just a few days. This often leads to an abundance of small trades and 40-man roster moves across baseball.

What is the Non-Tender Deadline?

So, what exactly is the non-tender deadline? I’m glad you asked!

The deadline serves as the final day teams have to decide whether they want to extend a contract for the following season to a player who is still under team control, either pre-arbitration-eligible or arbitration-eligible. If a player is non-tendered, they become a free agent and can sign with any club, while the team that non-tendered them is no longer on the hook for any money. Only players who are pre-arbitration-eligible or arbitration-eligible can be non-tendered. For example, the Reds could elect to non-tender Sal Stewart, who is still pre-arbitration eligible, or Nick Lodolo, who is entering the final year of arbitration. They cannot non-tender Ke'Bryan Hayes or Hunter Greene, as both have signed guaranteed deals. Teams can opt to non-tender players for a variety of reasons, but the most common is generally not wanting to pay a player's second- or third-year arbitration salary after they have underperformed the previous season.

This year’s non-tender deadline is Friday, November 20, at 5 PM ET. If recent history tells us anything, the Reds figure to sign at least one player who gets non-tendered, while likely non-tendering multiple players themselves.

In fact, dating back to the 2017 non-tender deadline, the Reds have non-tendered a whopping 30 players over the last 10 years. That's an average of three players per year. During that same span, they've also signed 13 players who were non-tendered by another organization later in the offseason.

Latest Non-Tender Decisions

Mar 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Roddery Munoz (46) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s revisit the Reds’ non-tender decisions over the last 10 years using fWAR:

2025-26: This was one of the better years for the Reds, as they non-tendered C Will Banfield (-0.3), RHP Roddery Muñoz (-0.3), and RHP Carson Spiers (-0.2), later re-signing all three to new minor league deals before losing Muñoz to the Astros in the Rule 5 Draft. The Reds also added three players who were non-tendered by other clubs: OF JJ Bleday (1.2), 1B Nathaniel Lowe (0.6), and 1B/OF Michael Toglia (-0.5), with the latter two signing minor league deals.

2024-25: The Reds non-tendered RHP Ian Gibaut, later re-signing him to a minor league deal. They also picked up OF Austin Hays in free agency after he was non-tendered by the Phillies. Hays’ 1.4 fWAR in 2025 was tied for the highest among all Reds non-tender signings since 2017. This offseason also featured a trade just ahead of the non-tender deadline, as the Reds shipped OF Joey Wiemer, an obvious non-tender candidate, and 2B Jonathan India to Kansas City in exchange for RHP Brady Singer.

2023-24: The Reds didn’t exactly strike gold when they signed 1B Mike Ford to a minor league deal during Spring Training after he had been non-tendered by Seattle. Ford finished with -0.6 fWAR in his brief stay in the big leagues in 2024. The Reds also non-tendered Nick Senzel, who accounted for -0.6 fWAR between the Nationals and White Sox, while RHP Derek Law (1.2 fWAR) turned in a fine season out of the Nationals' bullpen after being non-tendered by Cincinnati.

2022-23: This was the busiest non-tender deadline for the Reds, as they cut eight players: OF Aristides Aquino, OF Allan Cerda, RHP Kyle Dowdy, RHP Daniel Duarte, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Derek Law, RHP Jared Solomon, and RHP Art Warren. Cerda, Duarte, Law, and Solomon were brought back on minor league deals, while Hoffman went on to turn his career around, making the All-Star team in 2024 with the Phillies and accounting for 4.8 fWAR over the next four seasons. The Reds also added four players who were non-tendered by other clubs: UTL Jason Vosler (-0.3), LHP Alex Young (0.1), C Luke Maile (0.5), and RHP Luke Weaver (0.2).

In addition to all the non-tenders, the Reds made a pair of trades on deadline day, dealing RHP Dauri Moreta to the Pirates in exchange for SS Kevin Newman and trading SS Kyle Farmer to the Twins for RHP Casey Legumina.

2021-22: The Reds signed a pair of non-tendered players going into and coming out of the lockout, inking former Pirates INF Colin Moran to a big-league deal and signing RHP Trey Wingenter, who had been non-tendered by San Diego. Wingenter suffered an injury and never appeared in a game for the Reds, while Moran recorded 0.1 fWAR, hitting five home runs over 42 games with Cincinnati. RHP Brandon Bailey was the Reds’ lone non-tender that year and later rejoinied the team on a minor league pact.

2020-21: Coming off a COVID-shortened season, the Reds spent a good chunk of November unloading contracts. The non-tender deadline saw them cut RHP Archie Bradley (0.2), C Curt Casali (0.3), OF Brian Goodwin (0.0), and UTL Kyle Farmer (2.1), who re-signed on a split contract about 20 minutes after the announcement that he had been non-tendered. The Reds added OF Tyler Naquin, who was non-tendered by Cleveland. Naquin would go on to hit 19 HR for the Reds in 2021, accounting for 1.4 fWAR, tied with Austin Hays for the most among Reds non-tender signings over the last 10 years.

2019-20: The 2019 non-tender deadline featured perhaps the biggest what-if on the list, as the club non-tendered RHP Kevin Gausman and INF/OF José Peraza. Peraza played only parts of a couple more seasons in the big leagues, while Gausman went on to sign with the Giants, earning an All-Star bid in 2021 while finishing sixth in the Cy Young voting. He then signed with Toronto, where he made another All-Star team in 2023 and finished third in the AL Cy Young voting that same year. Gausman accounted for 1.5 fWAR in his first season after being non-tendered by the Reds and has since gone on to record a pair of 5+ fWAR seasons.

2018-19: Like in 2019-20, the Reds did not sign any players who were non-tendered by another club, though they did non-tender OF Billy Hamilton, 1B/OF Jordan Patterson, C Juan Graterol, and OF Aristides Aquino. The Reds would go on to re-sign all but Hamilton before trading Patterson for cash in March.

2017-18: The Reds added RHP Jared Hughes (1.3 fWAR) after he was non-tendered by the Brewers. Hughes went on to be a great addition to the club’s bullpen, posting a 1.92 ERA over 72 appearances. The Reds also non-tendered LHP Kyle Crockett before later re-signing him to a minor league contract.

2016-17: The Reds non-tendered C Ramon Cabrera, RHP Keyvius Sampson, and OF Gabriel Guerrero. Cabrera and Sampson never appeared in the big leagues again, while Guerrero returned to the organization on a minor league deal.