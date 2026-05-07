Rhett Lowder’s Comments After Shoulder Injury Exit Raise Concerns

The hits keep on coming for the Cincinnati Reds. Not only did they fall to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for their seventh consecutive loss, but they also lost starting pitcher Rhett Lowder, who left the game in the fourth inning with right shoulder discomfort.

The Reds are now 20-18, but they'r'e just 1-9 against the National League Central Division.

After the game Reds manager Terry Francona and Lowder both spoke about the injury.

"We will know more tomorrow," Francona said. We are going to get him MRI'd in the morning. I don't think it was a terrible amount of discomfort. I think he felt some clicking up there. He was having trouble getting into his spot."

"I get it. You're asking someone to throw the ball mid-nineties and get major league hitters out and if you don't think you can get into your slot. That's why I didn't leave him in. He wanted to stay in, but I don't think that is right."

Lowder sounded disappointed after the game and you could feel the worry in his voice.

"I've been kind of grinding through some stuff," Lowder said. We will find out more tomorrow and go from there."

When asked directly how concerned he is, Lowder’s answer wasn’t exactly reassuring.

"I don't know yet, really. Obviously, annoyed that I couldn't stay in there and help the team out and help the bullpen, especially coming off of last start and where we are at...I've been working through some stuff, but we'll see."

Lowder has always been known for his command, so seeing him issue so many walks over his last two starts felt out of character. Now, after hearing his comments, it starts to make more sense. He clearly hasn’t been feeling right while trying to work through something physically. It’s similar to what Emilio Pagán recently revealed about pitching through a hamstring issue before landing on the injured list.

The last thing the Reds need right now is for another pitcher to be placed on the injured list. We will know more tomorrow afternoon.

Oz Pearlman to Perform Postgame Show on Friday at Great American Ball Park

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Fans wait to enter the ballpark before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Fans in attendance for Friday night's game against the Houston Astros will also be treated to a special postgame performance from Oz Pearlman, who will take the field before the fireworks show in a presentation by the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. The show is free for all fans with a game ticket.

Nick Lodolo is expected to make his first start of the season on Friday. He will face off against right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows.