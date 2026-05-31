Rough Start: Cincinnati Reds' Least Valuable Player Revealed

The Cincinnati Reds have been through quite a roller coaster ride of a season so far. They were one of the best teams in the league in the month of April, but quickly dropped off a cliff in May. They're currently in last place in the National League Central.

The Reds have a few players on their roster who have emerged as some of the best players in the league. Elly De La Cruz has become a true five-tool star at shortstop for the Reds. He's put all the pieces together this season. Chase Burns has shown his incredible ceiling, which is as high as being the best pitcher on the planet.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed outfielder TJ Friedl as the Reds' least valuable player of 2026 so far, though there were a few other options to choose from on the Reds roster.

TJ Friedl Has Been One of the Least Valuable Players in MLB

May 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a sacrifice fly against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"Friedl is getting what one might call a bit of a break, but he still has 169 plate appearances to show for his season," Rymer wrote. "And in those, he racked up a 43 OPS+ that ranks dead-last among qualified NL hitters."

Players like Tony Santillan, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Emilio Pagán could fit this category for the Reds, but it's Friedl who has played the most and provided the least for the Reds. The others have at least found ways to benefit the Reds. Friedl has struggled across the board.

On the year, he's slashing .181/.260/.258 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI in 46 games. He's not hitting the ball hard, and it's showing. The only thing that Friedl has done at a solid rate is avoid chasing pitches out of the zone. But that doesn't make up for his incredibly low barrel rate, exit velocity, and wOBA.

Friedl is a decent defender in center field, providing the Reds with one Out Above Average, though his Fielding Run Value is 0, his arm value is negative, and he has below-average arm strength, per Baseball Savant.

The Reds are beginning to give Friedl fewer chances, which is helping the offense, but it's seemingly looking like the beginning of the end for the veteran outfielder, unless he sees a drastic turnaround.

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