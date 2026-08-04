Sal Stewart is Ready to Change the Culture Within the Cincinnati Reds
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The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and while many believed the Cincinnati Reds would be busy on Monday, the team was involved in a few deals.
Slugger Nathaniel Lowe was traded to the Cleveland Guardians right around the 6:00 pm ET. deadline on Monday. Lowe was a name discussed in a lot of mock deals leading up to the deadline, and now, the Reds have sent one of their best bats to Cleveland.
Another move the Reds made was sending veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson to the St. Louis Cardinals for some international bonus money. Yes, that's a real thing. The final deal made by the Reds was another trade with the Guardians to bring in infielder Juan Brito.
That's the move that was made by your beloved Reds as they look toward the future. One future piece this team already has is becoming the present of the franchise. We're talking about rookie slugger Sal Stewart.
Heading into their series with the Athletics on Tuesday, Stewart is tied for the league lead in RBIs at 85 with Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.
Even in his short time after being called up late last season, it was clear that Stewart can be a pillar for this future for a long time to come.
On Monday, Joey DeBerardino of WDTN spoke with Stewart during his youth baseball camp. During the conversation, Stewart shared what it means to play for the Reds.
"I want to be a leader. I want to play for this organization for as long as I can think," Stewart said. " I need to set the precedent for myself that winning is the priority."
Nothing Stewart has done this season would have anyone thinking any differently about those comments. The Reds rookie has been one of the brightest stars in a season where this fan base could use some hope.
There's still plenty to nitpick about this franchise. For instance, this trade deadline feels like a flop. Is the front office willing to let players walk at the end of the season on expiring contracts instead of trading them?
However, it's okay to celebrate the positives in the dugout. Stewart is one of those positives. This team is probably not going to steal a postseason spot this season. But there is enough talent on that roster to build toward a great future.
It appears Stewart can't wait to be a part of that future.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93