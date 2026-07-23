Sal Stewart's Latest Comments Will Make Reds Fans Love Him Even More

Sal Stewart stepped up to the plate on Wednesday afternoon with the Reds trailing the Mariners 3-2 in the seventh inning. Runners were on first and second with two outs. What happened next is just another example as to why Stewart has been one of the team's best offensive players this season.

Stewart got a 98.1 mph sinker up in the zone from Seattle pitcher Eduard Bazardo and took it 370 feet the opposite way for his 21st home run of the season, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead. It was Stewart's 11th opposite-field home run this year.

Stewart is third in Major League Baseball with 74 RBIs on the year.

After the game, Reds broadcaster Jim Day asked Stewart if he has had any time to reflect on how good he's been driving runners in this season.

"No, I care about winning," Stewart said.

It's comments like those that make Stewart a fan-favorite. Despite him having an incredible rookie season, he's more worried about the team's success and it's clear that the team being 47-54 isn't sitting well with him.

Stewart is slashing .249/.327/.472 with 21 home runs and 44 extra-base hits this season.

Stewart Has a Clutch Gene

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds manager Terry Francona believes certain players have a clutch gene when it comes to driving in runners, and he feels Sal Stewart is one of them.

"We were talking that before the game," Francona said. "I know there a lot of people that don't believe in that. I am not one of them. I think there are guys that relish those opportunities. Again man, he can drive the ball so well to right field. It's two outs and we were down. That changed the whole game."

Stewart's numbers certainly reflect that. With runners in scoring position, the 22-year-old is slashing .282/.355/.621 with 60 RBIs.

Francona also praised Stewart's ability to adjust in the middle of an at-bat.

"There are pitches where fastballs beat him, but when he gets to two strikes, he shortens up enough and gets on top...He's so strong and has great hitters hands. The ball jumps off of his back."

You can see all of Francona's postgame comments below:

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