Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Had High Praise for Young Reds Star

Sal Stewart became an All-Star in just his first full big league season. On Tuesday, he got to play in his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game and went 0-1 with a walk.

However, before the game, Stewart stopped in manager Dave Roberts' office and asked any advice he could give him.

"(Sal) came into my office and said, 'Tell me anything. Give me something.' We talked for about 20 minutes about what it means to be a competitor, winning pitches, and getting people around you to play the game the right way," Roberts told the Fox Broadcast.

"We went deep, but it was just impressive. A first-year All-Star coming into the manager's office and saying, give me anything."

Stewart is still just 22 years old, but he's already very impressive not only on the field, but off of it. He's full of confidence and does everything he can to become better. That's the exact type of player the Reds should want to build around.

Injury Updates

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) hits a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain is on the injured list with a. Grade 1 strain in his left calf. He is expected to work out in Goodyear, Arizona, during the All-Star break.

Graham Ashcraft has been on the injured list since May 29 with a right UCL sprain. He threw on July 11 and was expected to head to Goodyear to continue his recovery.

Tony Santillan is on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He got a PRP injection on July 9 to help speed the healing, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

Blake Dunn has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since the end of June. He hit off of a tee for the first time on July 11.

Brandon Williamson has been on the injured list since April 30 with left shoulder fatigue. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen on July 12.

Dane Myers has been on the injured list since June 30 with a left shoulder contusion after running into the outfield wall in Milwaukee. He went on a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds and hopes to be ready when the Reds resume play against the Rockies on Friday.

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