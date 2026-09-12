Scott Boras Sends Clear Message About Elly De La Cruz’s Future With Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have made it clear they want Elly De La Cruz in Cincinnati for a long time, but his agent, Scott Boras, doesn't appear to be in any rush to make that happen. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Boras' long history of letting his clients test the free-agent market.

Boras spoke about De La Cruz's future and the position he could eventually find himself in if he reaches the open market.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in baseball, and Boras believes his age and the position he plays make his situation even more unique.

“And he plays the premium position," Boras told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "He also has age (24) that no one else has. So once you establish those parameters, you now say what? ‘Oh, excuse me, this isn’t about time when you’re the steak. We don’t care what dinner time is.’

“Because the fact is, when you’re the steak, you sit there and wait for what? You wait for what the market brings. And you listen.”

Those comments certainly make it sound like Boras will be encouraging De La Cruz to go to free agency.

Could De La Cruz Take a Home Town Discount?

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris (99) after hitting a home run from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those comments don't mean De La Cruz is guaranteed to leave Cincinnati or that an extension can't happen before then. But Boras' comments make one thing pretty clear: there's no urgency on his side to get something done.

That's what makes this such an important situation for the Reds.

De La Cruz is the type of player Cincinnati has been searching for. He's still just 24 years old and has developed into one of the best all-around players in baseball, but his value goes well beyond what he does on the field. He's become one of the faces of the league, a player who helps sell tickets and jerseys and, maybe most importantly, has become a favorite among young fans.

De La Cruz is slashing .282./.361/.508 with 57 extra-base hits, including a career-high 26 stolen bases. He also has 25 stolen bases.

The longer the Reds wait, the more expensive a potential extension could become. And if De La Cruz continues playing at this level, it's easy to understand why Boras would be willing to wait and see exactly what the market could eventually bring.

For the Reds, the question isn't whether De La Cruz is worth a massive commitment.

It's whether they can convince him and Boras to make that commitment before the rest of baseball gets a chance.

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