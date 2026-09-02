Joey Votto’s Latest Elly De La Cruz Prediction Could Be Bad News for Reds

Joey Votto was fantastic in his role as a broadcaster during Sunday Night Baseball’s coverage of the Reds and Cubs, earning plenty of praise for his insight and personality throughout the night.

However, there was one thing Votto said during the broadcast that Reds fans probably aren't going to like hearing.

When asked about the chances of the Reds signing De La Cruz to a long-term deal, Votto didn't sound optimistic.

"Unfortunately, we can't afford him. He would cost the GDP of a small country," Votto said.

Just a few days later, Votto took things a step further on social media and put an actual number on what he believes De La Cruz could eventually make in free agency.

"27/28 yo FA. Can play any position. Arm + range are 80; those will age gracefully. Has averaged ≈ 5-6 WAR until 24. One monster year and he's MVP-level. A >.500 SLG + a bit more defensive predictability + he's a clear top-3 player in the game. Great makeup. My guess: 12/700," Votto wrote on social media.

That's 12 years and $700 million, which would certainly back up Votto's claim that keeping De La Cruz in Cincinnati could eventually become extremely difficult and borderline impossible.

Reds Have Already Tried to Extend Elly De La Cruz

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) dives back into first base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds tried to extend De La Cruz a couple of offseasons ago.

They offered him a contract extension during spring training in 2025 that would have been the largest contract in franchise history. De La Cruz turned down the offer, which is no surprise since Scott Boras is his agent. Boras is known for maximizing his clients' money and almost always takes them to free agency.

De La Cruz is under team control through 2029, but an extension at this point seems unlikely.

Votto knows a thing or two about signing a big contract with the Reds. His 10-year, $225 million extension that he signed in 2012, remains the largest contract in franchise history.

A $700 million deal is three times that amount of that.

There's no guarantee De La Cruz commands anything close to that number. He still has several seasons before reaching free agency and plenty can change between now and then.

But Votto's larger point is clear. If De La Cruz takes another significant step offensively and develops into the type of player Votto believes he can become, keeping him in Cincinnati could become nearly impossible.