Terry Francona Isn't to Blame For the Failures of the 2026 Cincinnati Reds
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The Cincinnati Reds have decided to follow up their disastrous month of May with a dreadful start to June.
After Monday night's loss to the San Diego Padres, the Reds moved to 1-6 in the month of June and 31-34 overall on the season. Monday's loss was the fifth straight for the club, and at this moment, finding their next win seems impossible.
This downward spiral is a group effort. Everyone in that dugout can take a little blame. But fans really need to calm down when it comes to the irate reactions to manager Terry Francona.
A Lot Of Change In Just A Few Months
Eight months ago, we were all celebrating a Reds postseason berth since the 60-game shortened season back in 2020. Unfortunately, the Reds ran into the superteam known as the Los Angeles Dodgers. But still, in Francona's first season, he patched together a team that had no business making a playoff run.
Thanks, New York Mets!
Fast forward to this exact moment, and you will see some Reds fans chattering on social media about Francona's inability to manage this team. If we're serious with ourselves for just a moment, is it Francona's management style, or is it that the talent on this team isn't good enough?
Plenty Of Excuses
The Reds being without Elly De La Cruz is a brutal blow. But once again, if we're being honest, De La Cruz was playing every day while this team was still blowing every lead they held.
A long injury list has plagued this season all season, and if that's the excuse some want to use, more power to them. However, how much star power outside of De La Cruz is on that list? Closer Emilio Pagan was shaky at best before his hamstring injury back in May. Before his injury, Pagan had a 6.43 ERA and a WAR of -0.3.
The same can be said for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, starting pitcher Brandon Williamson, and reliever Graham Ashcraft, who actually may have been hitting his stride before his untimely UCL sprain.
This team doesn't have a manager problem; they have a talent problem. Only the Reds could bring in a two-time World Series-winning manager and turn him into a scapegoat for a fan base that is starving for success.
Maybe, just maybe, it's time for everyone to band together and pressure this front office into attempting to field a winning baseball team. It has to work one of these years, right?
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93