Terry Francona Provides Latest Update on Hunter Greene and Emilio Pagan

Before the second game of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media and provided detailed updates on Hunter Greene and Emilio Pagan.

Greene, who is set to start for the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night, is set to throw 70-75 pitches, according to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19. Francona said the plan is to see how he feels after the game and they'll make a decision from there. It feels likely that Greene will make at least one more start in the minor leagues before being activated from the injured list.

Francona also provided an update on Emilio Pagan, who has been out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he suffered against the Chicago Cubs in the beginning of May.

Pagan threw a live batting practice session on Wednesday and said he felt great. On Thursday, Pagan will make his first rehab appearance. On Saturday, he'll make another one. After those two appearances, as long as Pagan feels ready to go, he will most likely be activated.

Before Monday's game, Pagan spoke to the media about his live bp session.

“Better than New York. Stuff felt like it was better," Pagán told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I’ll wait to see what the iPad and everything says, but command was better on the offspeed pitches, especially on the breaking ball. Splitter is coming along, but I didn’t leave it in spots where I could get hurt. So, I feel really good.”

The Reds activated Pierce Johnson from the injured list on Monday. With Pagan and Greene set to be activated in the next couple of weeks, the Reds could be the healthiest they've been in months.

Reds Struggles vs. Brewers Continue

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) walks for the dugout after giving up two runs in the 10th inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Matt Wilkes, the Reds have the third-worst winning percentage against a single opponent since 2022, with a minimum of 50 games played:

Rockies vs. Giants (.262)

Rockies vs. Dodgers (.277)

Reds vs. Brewers (.305)

With Monday's loss, the Reds have lost 90 of their last 145 games against Milwaukee and fell to 2-14 on the season against the rest of the National League Central Division.

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