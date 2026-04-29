Terry Francona Reveals Details on Graham Ashcraft's Trip to Bereavement List

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best teams in the league this year because they've been able to pull out over 10 close victories. These close wins have helped boost their record to 19-10 on the season heading into a Wednesday night matchup with the Colorado Rockies. One of the best players on the roster, Graham Ashcraft, will be missing for this game, and potentially a bit more, as Ashcraft was placed on the bereavement list on Wednesday. In his spot, the Reds elevated Luis Mey to the big league roster.

When hearing about the bereavement list, the first thing that should come to mind is the well-being of the player and their family. This list is reserved for players dealing with sickness and death within their close family or friend group.

For Ashcraft, manager Terry Francona revealed it's his sick grandfather.

Terry Francona's Support for the Players Goes Beyond the Field

Apr 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches play against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

"Graham came in (Tuesday) night, and his grandpa had had a tough time during spring, and then really kind of rallied," Francona said, per Reds reporter Mike Petraglia. "And then things were taking a turn for the worse (Tuesday), saying he was really, he was really upset. So I just told him 'I don't know what the rules are, but go.' I said, we'll figure that part out."

The part of this statement that sticks out most to me is when Francona told Ashcraft, "I don't know what the rules are, but go."

While this may seem like something every manager would say, it might not be as common as many think. Francona said this before knowing how the Reds could pull strings to fill out their roster for Wednesday's game. He was willing to play a man down if that meant Ashcraft would be able to be by his grandfather's side.

Some managers would have waited for the player to request to leave the team. Some would have found out how to fill out the roster before telling the player to leave. But Francona clearly cares about his players beyond what they can do for him on the field.

It's no surprise they rally behind him. It's no surprise they're willing to go to bat for him whenever the media wants to crush him. Francona has the backs of all the players in the Reds clubhouse. It makes sense why they have his back, too.

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