The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Reds This Winter
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The regular season is over, and for the Cincinnati Reds, that means it's time to get to work on being a better team in 2027.
A season removed from a postseason appearance, the Reds finished 2026 in last place in the National League Central.
Morale couldn't be lower around this fan base after such a disappointing season, and rightfully so. Now, the front office has to figure out how to make this club a winner. Those conversations are going to start with one of the more difficult decisions Nick Krall and company will have to make this winter.
What's The Move?
One of the more interesting decisions that will be closely followed this offseason will be if the front office brings back outfielder JJ Bleday.
Bleday signed with the Reds prior to the 2026 season on a one-year $1,400,000 deal. For the first half of the season, it felt like the Reds were getting a steal with the signing of Bleday. However, Bleday did slow down a bit to end the season, finishing with a batting average of .217.
Spotrac currently has Bleday's estimated arbitration salary for this upcoming season at $3,000,000. That's a huge leap from the contract the Reds brought him in on.
Looking At The Roster
It's fair to say that every outfield spot is open for the Reds heading into the offseason. One of the biggest weaknesses on this team this season was not being able to find outfield bats.
In a perfect world, when Spencer Steer returns from injury, he would play first base with Sal Stewart at third. But the current situation at third base is its own can of worms.
There are a lot of changes that need to be made to this roster before next season. But if the Reds want to bring back the most stable outfielder they had this season, then Bleday will be on the roster. However, that every day playing time might not be guaranteed.
Final Verdict
If we're running it back with the same front office, it feels like all of these conversations are just a waste of time.
But if we're playing the game, the free agent market isn't necessarily filled with heavy hitters, and if it were, are the Reds really going to spend the dough?
If there is one player in search of a new deal who should get another shot, it feels like it should be Bleday. But the conversation about keeping him is definitely going to be a major topic for this front office.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93