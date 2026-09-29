The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Reds This Winter

The regular season is over, and for the Cincinnati Reds, that means it's time to get to work on being a better team in 2027.

A season removed from a postseason appearance, the Reds finished 2026 in last place in the National League Central.

Morale couldn't be lower around this fan base after such a disappointing season, and rightfully so. Now, the front office has to figure out how to make this club a winner. Those conversations are going to start with one of the more difficult decisions Nick Krall and company will have to make this winter.

What's The Move?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases on a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Reds won the series opener, 12-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting decisions that will be closely followed this offseason will be if the front office brings back outfielder JJ Bleday.

Bleday signed with the Reds prior to the 2026 season on a one-year $1,400,000 deal. For the first half of the season, it felt like the Reds were getting a steal with the signing of Bleday. However, Bleday did slow down a bit to end the season, finishing with a batting average of .217.

Spotrac currently has Bleday's estimated arbitration salary for this upcoming season at $3,000,000. That's a huge leap from the contract the Reds brought him in on.

Looking At The Roster

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday catches a fly ball hit for an out by Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say that every outfield spot is open for the Reds heading into the offseason. One of the biggest weaknesses on this team this season was not being able to find outfield bats.

In a perfect world, when Spencer Steer returns from injury, he would play first base with Sal Stewart at third. But the current situation at third base is its own can of worms.

There are a lot of changes that need to be made to this roster before next season. But if the Reds want to bring back the most stable outfielder they had this season, then Bleday will be on the roster. However, that every day playing time might not be guaranteed.

Final Verdict

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) high fives Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) after he hits a 2-run home run in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If we're running it back with the same front office, it feels like all of these conversations are just a waste of time.

But if we're playing the game, the free agent market isn't necessarily filled with heavy hitters, and if it were, are the Reds really going to spend the dough?

If there is one player in search of a new deal who should get another shot, it feels like it should be Bleday. But the conversation about keeping him is definitely going to be a major topic for this front office.