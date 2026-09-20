Reds Finish Home Slate of 2026 Season With Disappointing 9-1 Loss to Cubs

Sunday was the final home game for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park for the 2026 season. The outcome was one that summed up this entire season for the Reds.

With the 9-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Reds moved to 72-84 on the season and have just two road series left before a bow is put on the season.

The pain is almost over. Before we say goodbye, let's twist the knife a little more by recapping the ugly series finale loss to the Cubs.

Early Exit

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder made his 25th start of the season on Sunday. The 25th start wasn't one to remember for Lowder.

It was an early exit for the right-hander. In just three innings of work, Lowder's day was done. The Cubs' offense proved why they are still in a playoff race, getting six hits and five runs off Lowder.

Lowder allowed three walks and struck out three on 60 pitches. It's never a good day when your starter is out of the game after three innings. Going into the 2027 season, Lowder has a lot to prove if he wants to keep his spot in this starting rotation.

It was more of the same from the Reds' bullpen after Lowder's exit. The Cubs continued an offensive explosion that put this game well out of reach for the home team.

More Offensive Woes

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Juan Brito (46) prepares to bat during a stop in play in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's loss to the Cubs was another game of playing from behind for the Reds. It wasn't until the bottom of the fourth inning that the Reds put their first run on the board after a solo JJ Bleday home run made the score 5-1.

That one run would be the only one the Reds could find on Sunday, while the Cubs racked up nine runs. Just another lifeless performance from the bats, which had only four hits on the day.

The Final Week

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have reached the final week of the regular season. The Reds have two road dates set with the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays.

On deck first is a trip to Atlanta. The Reds have a travel day on Monday before beginning their series with the Braves on Tuesday night.

The series opener will feature Brandon Williamson getting the start for the Reds and right-hander JR Ritchie for the Braves. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

If you're still hanging on to this team, you deserve some kind of award. Unfortunately, you're probably just going to get more Nick Krall led Reds baseball.