The Trade Deadline has Been a Mixed Bag of Results Over the Years for the Reds

Another Trade Deadline, another year, the Cincinnati Reds find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

A young core that would have any fanbase excited about their future, but also an inconsistency to keep great players in their organization, and a lack of talent to look forward to. Unfortunately, this has become the status quo for the Reds for as far back as we can remember.

The Reds' history at the trade deadline has made for some entirely interesting moves, both good and bad. We decided to do a deep dive into some of these moves to discuss how they played out for the team.

2000: Denny Neagle to the New York Yankees

Oct 25, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Denny Neagle pitches during the first inning of the fourth game of the World Series at Shea Stadium in New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the 1999 season, the Cincinnati Reds had a busy offseason heading into 2000, including pulling off one of the biggest trades in franchise history, bringing Ken Griffey Jr. back to Cincinnati. The Reds received Denny Neagle in a trade before the 1999 season from the Atlanta Braves, and he quickly became one of the top pitchers in the Reds' rotation. At the 2000 deadline, the Reds moved Neagle for Michigan Wolverines and future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Henson, Brian Reith, Jackson Melian, and Ed Yarnall. Neagle went on to win the 2000 World Series with the Yankees, while Reith was the only player the Reds received that ever played in the big leagues for Cincinnati left much to be desired.

2003: Aaron Harang for Jose Guillen

June 13 ,2008. Reds pitcher Aaron Harang delivers against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The early 2000's were a dark time for the Reds, but getting Harang was one of the few bright spots. The Reds traded Jose Guillen to the then-Oakland Athletics for Aaron Harang, Joe Valentin, and Jeff Bruksch. Harang went on to become the Reds' ace and a Reds Hall of Famer, including finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2007, putting up a 6 bWAR season. Guillen went on to bounce around the Majors, though, putting up solid numbers throughout his career.

2003: Aaron Boone to the Yankees

Feb 23, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) is interviewed by the media prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Aaron (bleepin) Boone. One of the most famous lines said by Boston Red Sox fans after Boone hit the walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS to send the Yankees to the World Series. The Reds moved Boone on the same deadline they received Harang from the A's for Brandon Claussen and Charlie Manning. This was Boone's lone All-Star season after having a career-altering injury that became one of the biggest what-if moments in MLB history. Claussen went on to pitch three seasons for the Reds, including a decent 2005 season where he threw 166 innings.

2006: A Mega Deal with the Nationals

Sept 5, 2007; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Austin Kearns (25) singles to left center in the first inning against the Florida Marlins at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2006, the Reds made a big trade with the Washington Nationals, sending out Austin Kearns, Felipe Lopez, and Ryan Wagner in return; they received Bill Bray, Gary Majewski, Daryl Thompson, Royce Clayton, and Brendan Harris. Kearns, once viewed as the Reds' future great outfielders along with Griffey Jr and Adam Dunn, started the Reds' pivot into a new direction. Bray ended up being a big part of the Reds' bullpen in the 2010 season when the team won the NL Central and made their first playoff appearance since 1995.

2008: The Reds send Ken Griffey Jr. to the White Sox

August 9, 2001: Cincinnati Red Ken Griffey Jr. pumps his fist as he watches his 450th career home run sail across the outfield fence in the second inning at Cinergy Field. Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and Giants catcher Edwards Guzman look on. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2008, the Reds' youth movement began. With players like Brandon Phillips, Jay Bruce, and Joey Votto all becoming mainstays on the big league roster, the Reds decided to move on from Ken Griffey Jr. Just a few weeks before the trade, Griffey hit his 600th career homer in Miami vs the Marlins. Though his Reds career is riddled with injury, there's no denying the excitement Griffey brought to Reds baseball in his eight seasons. The Reds received Nick Masset in the deal from the White Sox, who went on to pitch for Cincinnati for four seasons, including the 2010 NL Central championship season, where he had his best season. A few weeks later, the Reds traded Adam Dunn to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Micah Owings.

2009: The Reds begin their new era

APRIL 7, 2011: Scott Rolen watches his home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros. Cincinnati Reds Vs Houston Astros | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2009, the Reds began their run towards returning to the postseason. As their young core began to come together, they looked to find the player who could be their veteran leader in the clubhouse, while also being a key contributor on the field. That's where Scott Rolen comes in.

Trading for Rolen might be one of the most important trades in franchise history as he helped the Reds to their playoff appearances in 2010 and 2012 while also making two all-star teams and grabbing the last of his eight career Gold Gloves. The Reds moved on from Edwin Encarnacion, Zach Stewart, and Josh Roenicke, who also helped Toronto return to its competitive state.

2012: Big Brox secures the back end of the bullpen

Jul 9, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jonathan Broxton throws against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2012 Cincinnati Reds team is amongst the best in franchise history. Despite the heartbreaking ending in the postseason vs the San Francisco Giants, they were an awesome team, winning 97 games and winning the NL Central.

The Reds had very few weaknesses at that time, so the goal was to get the bullpen squared away, so they went out and traded for Jonathan Broxton from the Kansas City Royals for Donnie Joseph and Juan Carlos Sulbaran. Broxton made an immediate impact for the Reds, appearing in 25 games down the stretch with a 2.82 ERA while being the stable piece before Aroldis Chapman came in to shut the door. Broxton was with the Reds until 2014 before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers after an excellent run with the team.

2015: The Reds move on from Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto delivers to the plate in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins oon July 1, 2015. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2015, the Reds began yet another rebuild, trading two starting pitchers away. The Reds sent Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals for Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb, and Cody Reed, while also sending Mike Leake to the San Francisco Giants for Adam Duvall and Keury Mella.

Cueto went on to win the World Series with the Royals before signing a big contract with the Giants, while Leake ended up going to St. Louis and pitching for the Cardinals. As far as the group of players they received, Adam Duvall ended up being an all-star for the Reds, while all the other players certainly underwhelmed in their time with the Reds.

2018: The Reds send Duvall to Atlanta

August 4, 2017: Cincinnati Reds left fielder Adam Duvall breaks his bat against the St. Louis Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Braves called to the Reds looking for the power bat they desperately needed which led to the Reds moving Adam Duvall for Lucas Sims, Preston Tucker, and Matt Wisler.

Duvall went on to win a World Series with the Braves while Lucas Sims became a mainstay in the Reds bullpen until he left the franchise in 2024.

2019: The Reds acquire their lone Cy Young winner in Franchise History

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) talks with Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) on the mound during the second inning of The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates day baseball game on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the 2019 offseason, the Reds made a big swing with the Los Angeles Dodgers trading Homer Bailey for a group of players including Yasiel Puig. After the season began to not go as planned, the Reds ended up sending Puig to the Cleveland Indians for Trevor Bauer. In the shortened 2020 season, Bauer helped the Reds make the postseason while also winning the 2020 NL Cy Young award. Bauer ended up signing with the Dodgers in the 2021 offseason, which ended up being a dodged bullet for the Reds.

2022: La Piedra to the Pacific Northwest

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Miami Marlins At Cincinnati Reds July 27 0031 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2022 season was a disaster for the Reds. A 100 loss season led to the Reds becoming sellers at the trade deadline, and having to make one of the more disappointing trades in Reds history sending ace Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt, and Andrew Moore.

Castillo is at the twilight of his career but is amongst the best pitchers in Reds history, helping the Mariners to the postseason in 2025 while Marte and Arroyo are both currently on the Reds rosters showing flashes but overall inconsistent talents.

2023: Sam Moll

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can argue that the 2023 trade deadline could be considered one of the most disappointing in the Reds' lengthy history. The Reds were in first place in the division at the time, their youth movement began with players like Elly De La Cruz making their debuts in the big leagues, and it was the final season with Joey Votto. The Reds had a window to make a run at the playoffs and they decided to trade for a left handed middle reliever. This isn't to say Moll has been bad for the Reds by any means, but his acquisition was a bit of a whimper for a fanbase that had high hopes.

Moll was traded to Cincinnati from the Athletics for Joe Boyle. While he has been a solid reliever in his time with the Reds, there are a lot of what-ifs tied to this deadline.

2025: Ke'Bryan Hayes and Zack Littell help the Reds to the playoffs

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds’ Ke'bryan Hayes receives the 2025 Gold Glove Award before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025 the Reds were looking to return to the playoffs under new manager Terry Francona. They were in desperate need of power bats so they traded for.... Ke'Bryan Hayes, a great defensive third baseman who had his struggles at the plate and Zack Littell. A starting pitcher who led the majors in home runs allowed.

Hayes had an August that had many Reds fans optimistic in 2025 that maybe he could help the team on both sides of the field before eventually returning to his usual ways of hitting. Littell started Game two of the Wildcard series vs the Los Angeles Dodgers which has led to a lot of controversy leaving all-star Andrew Abbott without making an appearance in a short series where the Reds were swept by the eventual World Series Champions.

Now the Reds can go into 2026 looking to reset their franchise yet again. The deadline has been a mixed bag of results as mentioned throughout this article but if they can nail the 2026 deadline, they can potentially set themselves up for success again in the near future.