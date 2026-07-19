Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named to 2026 Dominican Summer League All-Star Roster

The Cincinnati Reds have three prospects that have been selected to represent the organization in the 2026 Dominican Summer League All-Star Game on Sunday, July 19, in Tampa, Florida. Eider Gutierrez, Angel Nuñez, and Ysaias Escalona have each been selected to participate.

Angel Nunez Is Exceeding The Hype

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The Reds signed Nunez for $3 million during the 2026 international signing period in January. This season, the 17-year-old is slashing .293/.453/.495 with three home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 20 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. I spoke with Nunez through a translator about how his first professional season is going and what it means to him to be a part of the Reds organization.

"First of all, thank God," Nunez said. "I'm proud of my effort. It's another level knowing you belong to a professional team like the Reds and to show that you really belong."

He made an impact right away in his first professional game, going 3-4 with a double and a grand slam. He began the season on an eight-game hitting streak and recorded a hit in 11 of his first 12 games. Being named to the All-Star roster for the Dominican Summer League wasn't particularly a goal he had in mind, but it is something that he definitely has earned with his play this season.

"It feels too good to be true," Nunez said. "I think about it over and over again. It is something that I have dreamed of since I was little, that many people will know me for what I do, and thank God it is coming true."

Nunez turned 17 years old in April of this season, one of the younger players in the Dominican Summer League. He is certainly turning heads this season and will undoubtedly be a player to keep an eye on once he gets to the United States and plays in affiliate ball. He is currently the Reds' 22nd-ranked prospect.

Eider Gutierrez and Ysaias Escalona Are Turning Heads In The DSL

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Gutierrez is currently in his first professional season and is another outfield prospect, along with Nunez, who was named to the DSL All-Star team. In 29 games this season, the 17-year-old is slashing .356/.457/.545 with four home runs, seven doubles, 27 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. His play earned him a move from the DSL Rojos to the DSL Reds mid-season. He has nine multi-hit games, four games with three or more hits, and he has a four-hit game to his credit.

Escalona is in his second season with the organization. He went 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA last season, struggling with his command at times. He walked 17 batters in 25 2/3 innings in 2025. This season, he's been far more effective. In 38 1/3 innings, he is 5-0 with a 0.70 ERA with 12 walks, 34 strikeouts, and a .169 batting average against him. His WHIP has dropped from 1.52 in 2025 to 0.89 this season.

Gutierrez does not turn 18 until November, and Escalona turns 20 in September. Both could make the move to the United States this offseason and make their debut in the Arizona Complex League in 2027.