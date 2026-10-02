Three Reds' Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The Cincinnati Reds are going into one of their most important, and possibly their most difficult offseasons since 2021. They have a significant amount of salary tied to Ke'Bryan Hayes, along with the potential of picking up Eugenio Suarez's option and a potential $23 million qualifying offer for Brady Singer.

This doesn't include arbitration pay increases for Andrew Abbott, Elly De La Cruz, JJ Bleday, Nick Lodolo and more. This leaves limited resources for external free agents this offseason. Let’s take a look at three prospects who could make an impact for the Reds in 2027.

Carter Graham Was The Reds Biggest Surprise Prospect in 2026

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham was the Reds' eighth-round pick in 2023 out of Stanford. His first two full seasons weren't too eye-catching, collecting 235 total bases in 184 games and 17 home runs. This past season, he took a big step in his development as a hitter.

In 126 games, he slashed .300/.421/.565 with 29 home runs, 31 doubles, and 93 RBIs. His plate discipline was impressive, drawing 80 walks this season, 51 more than last season in just 25 more games. His discipline, along with his power, made him a serious threat offensively this season, and he delivered.

Graham will be playing in the Arizona Fall League, along with seven other Reds prospects this year. He's eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, meaning if the Reds do not add him to the 40-man roster, another team can take him, but will need to add him to their Major League roster and keep him there all season. If a team tries to take him off their active roster, he gets returned to the Reds. He might be the only Reds prospect this offseason that I am considering protecting based on his development and production in both High-A and Double-A. He began the season not ranked in the Reds' top 30; he is now their 22nd-ranked prospect.

If he starts next season in Triple-A, he could see time with the Reds at some point in 2027 and could make a big impact offensively. On defense, he has flexibility. He can play both corner infield positions as well as the corner outfield, giving the Reds options when he does come up.

Is 2027 When We See Alfredo Duno?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bigger knocks on Duno's game as a prospect has been his defense. The Reds' number-one prospect is a very talented hitter who has great plate discipline, hits for average, and has enormous power. This season, he missed some time with a hamstring injury, but he still managed to surpass his home run total from a year ago with 19.

Duno played in The Futures Game this summer and made it clear how he views his future.

“I’m going to keep working on my defense. Everyone knows I can hit in the major leagues, the question is whether I can field,” he told ElExtraBase on X.

Defense is his biggest issue right now. If the Reds are close to a playoff position next season and need a bat to provide a spark, they could bring him up and use him exclusively as a designated hitter. I think they could, and they should. Duno hit 18 home runs in a very tough hitting environment in the Florida State League in 2025. He hit 19 between High-A and Double-A this season, and he played in 16 fewer games.

Can Jose Acuna Develop Enough To Help in 2027?

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Acuna poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Reds have few pitching prospects that are going to be ready in time for next season, or even the 2028 season. One pitcher who is on the timeline to be ready for 2027 is Jose Acuna. He was acquired in the Tyler Naquin trade with the Mets that also saw the Reds receive Hector Rodriguez.

Acuna showed flashes this season. In his first start, he pitched seven innings with three hits, one earned run, six strikeouts, and three walks with Double-A Chattanooga. He was promoted to Triple-A in July, and once he adjusted, he allowed seven earned runs over his last 19 innings.

Acuna's key issue right now is command. He does a good job of mixing his pitches and keeping hitters off-balance. He does a good job of getting groundball outs and had nine games with six or more strikeouts, including two double-digit strikeout games.

He's still just 23 years old. He reached Triple-A for the first time this season, and if he has a strong camp, he could earn a chance to pitch with the Reds at some point in 2027.