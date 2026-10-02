Reds Lose Fan Favorite Outfielder to Free Agency After Roller Coaster Season

The Cincinnati Reds are facing some tough decisions this offseason. There are some arbitration-eligible players who might not be worth tenuring a contract to. There are some very intriguing free agents that the Reds need to look at, too, including fan-favorite slugger Eugenio Suárez. But before they could make any of their own big decisions, they lost one of their fan-favorite outfielders.

This week, the Reds lost outfielder Will Benson, as Benson elected free agency, according to the minor league transaction log. Benson spent more time in the minor leagues than he did in the major leagues, playing in 51 big-league games and 66 minor-league games this season. There was even a point in time when the Reds designated him for assignment and risked losing him before the season ended.

Now, it seems like his time in the Queen City has come to an end.

Will Benson's Tenure With Reds Wasn't Consistent Enough

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) gestures as he rounds third base for home after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Benson's time with the Reds was full of inconsistencies.

First of all, the Reds never gave him consistent playing time. He was never given consistent opportunities. Benson was seen as a platoon bat, which is likely what his best role would have been with the Reds, but they never really gave him a chance to hit against southpaws. Even when he was used as a platoon against righties, he didn't see consistent enough playing time to fall into a rhythm.

The Reds tried to give him at-bats against lefties, but it never worked out according to plan. In his big-league career, he's only taken 123 at-bats against lefties, and he's slashing a horrendous line of .138/.239/.252. Against righties, he's slashing .232/.311/.432.

Benson was a key piece of the 2023 Reds team that was so exciting for the fans and the city. That was his best year in the big leagues, as he slashed .275/.365/.498 with 11 home runs, eight triples, and 15 doubles. He would never get back to this level of production at the big-league level.

Benson deserves another opportunity in the big leagues because he has all the tools to be a star. He has the power to leave the yard at any point against any pitcher. He's also one of the faster players in the sport. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, these two parties didn't work out for the long run.

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