Tony Santillan's Struggles Continue as Reds Fall to Royals in Series Finale

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Wednesday evening at Great American Ballpark. With the loss, the Reds fell to 31-30 and remain in last place in the NL Central.

Reds pitcher Chase Burns continues to impress

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chase Burns was immense once again on the bump for Cincinnati, as he has quickly become one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Burns was able to work through six innings of work, scattering four hits, allowing two earned runs, and striking out a whopping nine batters. Burns’ biggest blemish of the evening came in the top half of the first inning, when Pasquantino took him 377 feet to right field on a 2-2 count to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead. Burns was able to settle down after the home run and allowed just three hits after the blemish.

Blake Dunn provided spark for Reds offense

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) rounds third base after hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds' offense took a while to warm up and had nothing going in the first four innings. Matt McClain was finally able to offer a spark in the home half of the fifth, and singled off a 2-1 sinker from Stephen Kolek. Blake Dunn stepped up to the plate after McClain’s single with two gone and sent a 2-0 slider 368 feet to left to tie the game.

The Reds were unable to figure out Kolek outside of the two-run home run by Dunn, and went down in order in the home half of the seventh. Outside of the homerun, Kolek was able to work through seven innings of work, scattering six hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out eight Reds batters.

Wheels fall off for Reds pitcher Tony Santillan in ninth inning

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) looks on from the dugout after the Washington Nationals won 8-7 after ten innings, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the score tied 2-2, Reds pitcher Tony Santillan came into the game out of the bullpen to try and hold things together. The wheels fell off quickly for Santillan, as he fought through a 10-pitch at bat against Michael Massey, just for Massey to single to right field to score a run. Santillan was unable to shake it off, and allowed a two-run homer to left field to Nick Loftin that gave the Royals a 5-2 lead and put the game to rest.

The Reds had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth with Blake Dunn, but he was unable to put the ball in play as he flied out to centerfield for the final out of the game.

The Reds will now have an off-day to travel, and will try and regroup ahead of a six-game road trip that will see them in St. Louis for three games, followed by a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres. The Reds will return to Great American Ballpark on Friday, June 12, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.