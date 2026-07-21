Terry Francona Doesn't Hold Back When Talking About Chase Burns

Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a record-setting, 7-year, $105 million contract extension with starting pitcher Chase Burns.

Burns has been fantastic for the Reds this season. He's 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

On Monday, Reds manager Terry Francona joined MLB Network Radio and had high praise for the former first-round pick.

"Oh man, what you see on the field is pretty obvious," Francona said. "But he's a great kid. He wants to be really good. He wants to learn. He listens, asks questions, and competes."

"And for us, you're right, that's a lot of money. I think it's going to be spent wisely. This kid is a keeper...trying to find a pitcher like that on the free agent market is really hard for us."

Burns has been everything the Reds have hoped for and more and he's only been in the big leagues for a little over a year.

Burns Continues to Make History

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15 Starts Allowing Two Runs or Less

Burns finished the first half with 15 starts allowing two earned runs or fewer, tied for the most in Major League Baseball. He also allowed two runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts from April 16 through June 21, matching the Reds' single-season record since 1900, previously set by Edinson Volquez in 2008.

11 Wins and 118 Strikeouts Before All-Star Break

Burns became just the third pitcher in Reds history to record at least 11 wins and 118 strikeouts before the All-Star break. He joined Edinson Volquez (12 wins, 126 strikeouts in 2008) and Jim Maloney (13 wins, 121 strikeouts in 1963).

One of the Best Start to a Reds Pitching Career

Through his first 26 career starts, Burns has recorded 175 strikeouts, the third-most by a Reds pitcher over that span since 1900. Only current teammates Nick Lodolo (178) and Hunter Greene (177) had more strikeouts through their first 26 starts.

Tuesday's Matchup

Burns will take the mound for the first time since July 8 on Tuesday night. He will face off against former Red Luis Castillo at 9:40 ET at T-Mobile Park.

Castillo has struggled this season, going 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA.

He's coming off a start where he gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He surrendered three home runs in that matchup.

Castillo's fastball has took a big step backwards in 2026. According to Baseball Savant, the pitch had a run value of 11 last season and this season, it's at -6.