Reds Reward Newcomer After Strong Start in Louisville, Send Down Jose Franco

The Reds made a roster move on Friday afternoon ahead of their three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels, sending down pitcher Jose Franco and calling up Kyle Nicolas.

The Reds acquired the right-handed Nicolas from the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospect Tyler Callihan in the spring. The 27-year-old allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings with Triple-A Louisville this season to go along with seven strikeouts and just two walks.

Nicolas gas a 4.68 ERA over three seasons and 86 games with the Pirates.

Reds president of Baseball Operations Nick Krall had high praise for Nicolas after the trade.

Nicolas was a guy we could get that has a power arm, and he has a chance to pitch in the back of the bullpen,” Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “We felt it was a move we had to make for now, and the future.”

He spent most of spring training with Team Italy pitching in the World Baseball Classic.

Why This Move Happened

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson (36) speaks to pitcher Jose Franco (74) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This move certainly is not an indictment of Jose Franco. It's a move to get a fresh arm up in the bullpen for the Angels series.

Franco pitched two innings on Friday and was not going to be available on Friday. When asked about Franco after Thursday's loss to the Miami Marlins, Reds manager Terry Francona said he gave him a nice compliment.

"He sure did, "Francona said. "He gave us everything. If we have a chance to win tomorrow it'll be because of him."

Franco gave up two earned runs on seven hits in three games and 5 2/3 innings this season. It will be interesting to see if Franco goes back to starting in Triple-A Louisville or if they continue to bring him out of the bullpen.

"The 6-foot-2 Franco has an effective three-pitch mix at his disposal," MLB Pipeline wrote about Cincinnati's No. 11 prospect. "He has plenty of velocity, averaging 95 mph with his heater and topping out at 98, with a little arm side run and moderate life. He gets a ton of miss (43 percent rate) and chase (37 percent), according to Synergy, with his 82-87 mph slider, and while his changeup is his third pitch, he can miss bats with the spin-killer he throws in the upper 80s.

We will most likely see Franco again at some point this season.

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