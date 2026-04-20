Twins Broadcast Breaks Out Wild Analogy After TJ Friedl's Go-Ahead Double

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl hit a three-run go-ahead double in the top of the ninth inning in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Twins. It was Friedl's first extra-base hit of the season and the Twins radio booth had a hilarious reaction to the hit.

"A sucker punch double into the gap in right-center field," the Twins announcers said on the broadcast. "The Reds have the first lead of the ball game and it comes in the top of the ninth inning. And it's like getting hit in the back of the head with a sack full of nickels."

Their other announcer followed it up.

"Well I don't know what that feels like, but that is too good of a pitch for Friedl to split the gap,"

When your team comes through with a big hit, there’s nothing better than hearing your broadcast crew get excited. But when it’s the other team delivering the blow, we’ve all been there as Reds fans, and it hits you right in the stomach. That is exactly happened with this Twins radio call.

Friedl Desperately Needed a Big Hit

Apr 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) at bat against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17) in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Coming into Sunday, no other player in Major League Baseball had as many at-bats as Friedl did without an extra-base hit. That all changed in the ninth inning when Friedl came up with one out and the bases loaded, and ripped a 102 mph double into the gap, scoring Will Benson, Spencer Steer, and Dane Myers, who got a great read on the ball.

After the game, Friedl said the vibes on this team are immaculate.

"It's just incredible," Friedl said. "The atmosphere. The vibes with the guys. We know how good we are and we just play our game. I think the last two days really show that no matter the score is, no matter what the inning is, we are always in the fight and I think we showed that."

"For us, it's kind of like we punch them, then we get punched in the mouth. We stay in the fight no matter what. We got another opportunity in extra innings. Really heads base running, Geno, and timely hitting with Rece again. I think with this team we are always in the fight no matter what the scoreboard says, no matter where we are at."

You can listen to Friedl's double on Reds television, Reds radio, Twins television, and Twins radio below:

News and Notes

That was the first series where no team hit a home run at Target Field since 2013.

The Reds have scored eight runs in three extra-inning games in 2026. They scored nine runs in 15 extra-inning games in 2025.

Sunday was Cincinnati's first-ever road sweep against the Twins.

The Reds are undefeated in one-run games and extra-inning games.