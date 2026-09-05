Two Promising Reds Rookies Starting vs. Brewers as Disappointing Season Winds Down

The 2026 season has not been a good season by any means for the Cincinnati Reds. A promising start to the season that saw the team set a franchise record for the most wins before the month of May quickly faded and became a season Reds fans are far too familiar with over the last two decades or more.

With a month left in the season, with the team sitting seven games back of a Wild Card spot, the team is bringing up prospects that look to prove they can be key contributors to the team's future success.

Two key young players are getting a start on Saturday against the Brewers, giving us a glimpse into what the 2027 season may look like.

Carlos Jorge Makes First Major League Start For Reds

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Carlos Jorge (38) prepares on deck in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge originally began his professional career as an infielder, like many Reds' prospects who come through the farm system. He transitioned to center field full time at the start of the 2024 season after the team moved him there towards the end of the '23 season. Since moving to the outfield, he quickly became one of the best defensive outfield prospects in all of minor league baseball. He's quick, a 60-grade run on MLB pipeline. Similar to Sal Stewart in 2025, he started the 2026 season in Double-A. He posted near career highs in every offensive category to go along with his defensive ability. He slashed .330/.402/.452 with 13 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases. He only played 29 games in Triple-A before getting the promotion, batting .263 with a .700 OPS.

Now, with 21 games left in the season after Saturday's game against the Brewers, the Reds should give Jorge every opportunity to get significant playing time to get him accustomed to the big leagues. Even if he struggles, he cannot be any worse than the center field production they have received from the everyday players this season.

Hector Rodriguez Is Proving He Belongs, Hitting Leadoff Again

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to his big league career, Rodriguez is showing everyone that he belongs at this level. The 22-year-old has hit five home runs in 78 at-bats, and Reds manager Terry Francona has given him spot starts batting in the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching.

“He’s dangerous right now," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "He got a ball up and he whacked it. It’s interesting. He’s ultra-aggressive. That’s okay. We don’t need nine guys that are going to walk. I’m not sure you want nine guys who are ultra-aggressive. If he is who he is and swings at strikes and he does damage, the kid is pretty interesting."

Another player the Reds should look to give more playing time is Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo made his debut after Elly De La Cruz was placed on the IL for the first time in his career at the beginning of June. He struggled offensively, mostly because he chases out of the zone at a near 40 percent rate. After a poor power season in 2025 in Double-A, he made adjustments to his swing to get more loft to put more balls in the air. The team needs to give him more opportunities to play. He can play shortstop, third, and second base. The Reds already have a star rookie in Sal Stewart, who is the favorite currently to win Rookie of the Year after an historic offensive season.

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) bats against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are not mathematically out of the playoffs, sitting at 67-74 with 21 games left in the season, but they're seven games out of a Wild Card spot, and time is running out. Play the young players now, that way they are more prepared going into next season.