Two Reds Prospects Are Quickly Becoming Names to Watch, Earn All-Star Honors

Two Cincinnati Reds prospects were named to the Florida State League All-Star team for the 2026 season with the Low-A Daytona Tortugas. This is just the sixth time the Tortugas have had multiple players named All-Stars in the same season.

Drew Davies and Ichiro Cano Named To Florida State League All-Star Team

Daytona Tortugas infielder Ichiro Cano (13) catches the ball and throws it to first against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Day, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Davies and Cano were two of the best hitters in the Florida State League this season, and they finished first and second in on-base percentage. Davies finished with a .414 on-base percentage, with Cano at .412. Cano finished with the second-highest batting average in the league at .297 and Davies finished fourth with a .278 average. Both players were a key reason why the Tortugas finished the second half of the season in first place and reached the postseason for the third consecutive season.

Davies is a native of Adelaide, South Australia, and signed with the Reds in December 2023. In 101 games this season, he slashed .274/.414/.408 with 27 extra-base hits, 57 runs scored, and 57 RBI. He led the team with 69 walks, the third-highest walk total in team history.

Cano signed with the Reds in February 2024, a native of San Jose del Cabo, BS, Mexico, finished with a .297/.412/.422 slashline with 29 extra-base hits, a team-leading 64 RBIs, while also leading the team with 109 hits.

Davies and Cano are 20 and 21 years old, respectively. Cano was promoted from the Arizona Complex League last season in August and played in just 22 games to finish the season, a very impressive first full season in Low-A. Davies played in 49 games last season with Daytona; his batting average improved by 36 points, and his OPS improved by 130 points this season. Both prospects will be ones to keep an eye on as they progress through the organization.

Eight Reds Prospects To Participate In Arizona Fall League

Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Jay Allen II (11) fields the ball during a Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on June 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds are sending prospects Carlos Sanchez, Jay Allen, Carter Graham, Luke Holman, Cody Adcock, Victor Diaz, Trent Hodgdon, and Jose Montero to the Arizona Fall League; they will play for the Peoria Javelinas.

Two of the more interesting stories this season were Carter Graham and Jay Allen. Allen finally started to put his tools together this season and, more importantly, he stayed healthy. After having just one season with an OPS over .700, he posted an .802 OPS this season. He slashed .267/.364/.438 with 37 extra-base hits, 74 runs scored, 51 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

Graham finished one home run shy of a 30-home-run, 30-double season. He slashed .300/.421/.565 with 61 extra-base hits, 86 runs scored, 93 RBI, and 80 walks. Graham was an eighth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, still just 24 years old, he finally reached Double-A this season. He was among the leaders in all of minor league baseball with a 151 wRC+