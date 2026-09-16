Eight Cincinnati Reds Prospects are Headed to the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League is almost here! Opening weekend is October 3rd and 4th, and eight Cincinnati Reds will play for the Peoria Javelinas this fall. Here are the eight guys who will participate.

Carter Graham, 1B

The #23 prospect on the Cincinnati Reds' Top 30 had a huge 2026. He started the season in High-A Dayton, hitting .322/.450/.614 with an OPS of 1.064. In Dayton, he also collected 17 home runs in 66 games before he was promoted to Double-A in June. Graham kept on hitting once promoted, going .277 /. 388/ .514 with 12 more home runs and an OPS of .902. After such a breakout season, Graham is a strong candidate to win the 2026 Reds Minor League Player of the Year. In Arizona, he will continue his fantastic season and work to earn a Triple-A assignment in 2027.

Carlos Sanchez, SS

The #15 prospect for the Reds, Carlos Sanchez, started his 2026 season in Dayton like Graham. His first half of the season was electric. In 69 games, he went .313/ .409/ .504 and had an OPS of .912. Like Graham, he was promoted as well in June to Double-A Chattanooga. Unlike Graham, he struggled a bit. In 58 games, he hit .214 with an OPS of .693. Sanchez has been a big riser in the Reds system in 2026, and he could use this Fall League to establish himself again and gain some more confidence going into 2027.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jay Allen (9) steps into the batter s box during a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training March 23 0455 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jay Allen II, OF

The #22 prospect in the Reds system, Jay Allen, has started to really figure it out. An outstanding defensive outfielder has started to get his hitting going. In 90 games in Double-A, Allen hit .290/ .374 / .483 with an OPS of .857. Jay Allen also hit 15 home runs and 45 RBIs before his promotion to Triple-A in August. He has been adjusting to Triple-A so far, but he can continue his strong season in Arizona and could be a candidate to make his Major League debut in 2027.

Cody Adock, RHP

Adock started his 2026 season in High-A Dayton. In 16 games, he had a 3.16 ERA with three saves. Over his 25.2 innings, he only allowed 11 hits, but he struggled to throw strikes, walking 21 batters. In Chattanooga, his walks dropped off somewhat as he handed out 20 base on balls in 37.0 innings to go along with 49 strikeouts. In Double-A, his ERA did go up to 4.38. Adcock will have a chance to work on his pitching command against good competition this fall.

Jose Montero, RHP

Montero began the season in Dayton and was a part of the midseason promotions for the Dragons in June. With the Dragons, he made eight starts and two relief appearances while throwing 46.0 innings with a 3.13 ERA, 22 walks, and 41 strikeouts. With Chattanooga, he pitched 14 games in relief and made six starts, where he threw 55.1 innings and had a 5.20 ERA to go along with 25 walks and 43 strikeouts. Montero ended his season back in High-A Dayton and is looking to have a strong Fall League so he can earn a Double-A assignment to start 2027.

Luke Holman, RHP

Holman was drafted by Cincinnati in the 2nd round of the 2024 draft out of LSU. He has had a lot of injuries since then. This year, he threw 6.2 innings of rehab with the Arizona Complex League Reds in the final month of their season and has remained in Arizona. Holman will get the chance to throw more innings with Peoria and hopefully can stay healthy the whole Fall League and going into 2027.

Victor Diaz, RHP

Diaz has spent time between Dayton and Chattanooga in 2026. In the regular season, he posted a 3.33 ERA in 31 games with Dayton, picking up five saves in 51.1 innings. He also struck out 76 batters out of the 229 hitters he faced. Diaz pitched in six games with Chattanooga, but struggled as he allowed 10 earned runs in 9.0 innings. He is back with Dayton for their 2026 playoffs, trying to help the Dragons win their first League Championship.

Trent Hodgdon, RHP

Hodgdon has spent his entire 2026 season with Dayton. He appeared in 36 games out of the Dragons' bullpen with 11 saves. Hodgdon has struggled to consistently throw strikes, as he has walked 45 batters in 52 innings. He’s also struck out a bunch of guys, fanning 75 on the season. He will be able to continue his strong season in Arizona to work on getting an assignment for Double-A in 2027.