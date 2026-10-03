Two Reds' Rookies Could Be the Answer to Major Questions Entering the Offseason

The 2026 season did not go the way the Cincinnati Reds had hoped for it to go. After reaching the playoffs in 2025 in manager Terry Francona's first season with the team, luck, injuries, and a lack of progression from key players led to the team finishing with just a 75-win season.

Towards the end of the season, two players were promoted who can play a major role for the Reds not only next season but also long-term. Those players are Juan Brito and Carlos Jorge.

Juan Brito Has Earned The Opportunity To Be A Solution At Second Base

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Juan Brito (46) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds acquired Brito from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline for cash considerations in August. After struggling with Cleveland to begin his big-league career, he thrived with a change of scenery with the Reds. In 18 games in Cincinnati, he slashed .309/.339/.509 with three home runs and was an above-league-average hitter, with a 132 OPS+.

Defensively, he can play both second and third base, and he also made a start in right field. With Matt McLain's struggles offensively over the last two seasons, Brito can be an upgrade offensively, and his defense isn’t a significant enough downgrade to not give him a chance to earn the opportunity to be an everyday player at the position.

“I feel positive when I come to the stadium,” Brito told Charlie Goldsmith via interpreter Tomás Vera. “I’m taking the chances of this second opportunity I have. It makes me feel relaxed. It makes me feel good. I’m taking the opportunities given to me.”

He has impressed Francona with his ability to put good at-bats together and put the ball in play. The switch-hitter hits the ball well from both sides and has had five multi-hit games.

“Right-handed, (his swing) is very short and to the ball,” Francona told Goldsmith. “Left-handed, it’s a little different. That happens with guys a lot. I also think confidence plays a big part. He’s playing a bit, and he’s trying to take advantage of it. He’s playing the game, and that’s what we really like. Not trying to do too much.”

Even though it has been a short sample size, just 18 games, he should be a serious candidate to be an everyday player at second base.

Carlos Jorge Has The Tools To Be An Elite Center Fielder

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Carlos Jorge (38) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge was promoted later in the season than Brito. He made his big league debut on September 4 and struggled adjusting to Major League pitching, but did show flashes of the player he was in the minor leagues this season. Between Double-A and Triple-A, the 23-year-old slashed .308/.376/.427 with 21 extra-base hits and has been excellent defensively in center field ever since transitioning there full-time during the 2024 season.

Both Brito and Jorge each hit a leadoff home run in back-to-back games in Atlanta during the Reds' final road trip of the season. They became the first pair of rookie teammates to hit a leadoff home run in consecutive games in Major League history. Defensively, Jorge had 11 outfield putouts, setting a team record in a nine-inning game since 1900.

"I don't think he came in on one of them., Francona told reporters, "There was a lot of real estate. They hit a lot of balls that almost went out that didn't... This kid started out in Double-A. There's a lot to not like, there's a lot to love. His skill set kind of screams top of the order center fielder, but we need to let him play."

The offensive production wasn't there for him to begin his big league career, batting just .217 with a .606 OPS, but now that he is at this level, I think he will perform better with more playing time and a full camp as a Major Leaguer.

“They’re going to give me an opportunity to prove myself,” Jorge told Goldsmith. “I’ll come up here to do my job and try do my best.”

The potential of a lockout makes it a little difficult for players this offseason. If there is a work stoppage, players will not be able to work out in team facilities and do team activities and will have to do all workouts on their own. The current collective bargaining agreement ends on December 1 and a lockout begins if a deal isn't reached before that date.