Two Teams Still in the Mix on Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson

As of 2 pm on Monday, the Reds have yet to make a trade, which is very surprising. Earlier on Monday, a report surfaced that mentioned the Reds could be leaning towards keeping Brady Singer and offering him a Qualifying Deal in the offseason.

If they decide to keep Singer, Tyler Stephenson is probably the biggest trade asset they have.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has expressed that multple teams are interested in Stephenson.

"The White Sox are still looking for help behind the plate and hope to add a catcher in the next 3 1/2 hours, per sources. Tyler Stephenson is on their radar among others, though the Reds have had interest in Stephenson from other clubs, too."

He also mentioned that the Yankees are a team that could be interested in trading for Stephenson.

"With the Rays acquiring Liam Hicks and the Red Sox seemingly on the verge of trading for Adley Rutschman, the Yankees may turn to the Reds for catching help in Tyler Stephenson."

Since June 21, Stephenson has a wRC+ of 177 and is slashing .353/.433/.600 with 13 extra-base hits, including four home runs. That is among the best in baseball. In general, there are not many good offensive catchers in the game.

Stephenson is Ready for Deadline to be Over

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson had to hold back tears in his postgame comments with Jim Day yesterday.

"Oh, man, I am going to be emotional," Stephenson said while holding back tears. "It was pretty special. I don't know. There is a lot going on."

After the game, he was asked about it again once his emotions settled down.

"I don't know yet," Stephenson told Joe Danneman of Fox 19. "I am just going to enjoy it and see what happens..."I'm just ready for it to be over with."

Stephenson was a former first-round draft pick with the Reds and it's clear he has loved his time in Cincinnati.

It would be a surprise if Stephenson doesn't get dealt on Monday, but it's also a surprise to hear they might not trade Singer.

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