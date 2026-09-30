Versatile 21-Year-Old Reds Prospect Has Prime Opportunity to Turn Heads

The Cincinnati Reds' season ended in a depressing fashion as they were uncompetitive down the stretch and didn't pose any sort of threat for the postseason. This comes after the Reds made the postseason a year ago and seemingly improved the roster during the offseason. Still, they were one of the worst teams in the National League.

The Reds need to build for the future, which means prospects are going to be the backbone of the franchise. They have a young core centered around Elly De La Cruz, Chase Burns, Sal Stewart, and a handful of others. They need the next crop of prospects to make waves, which could start as early as this year.

MLB.com's Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra recently put together a list of each club's top prospect in the Arizona Fall League. For the Reds, they listed Carlos Sanchez as the top prospect to watch in the AFL.

Carlos Sanchez Could Make Waves in Upcoming Arizona Fall League

Daytona shortstop Carlos Sanchez (33) tries to tag Palm Beach's Tre Richardson (7) on a pickoff attempt at second base during the Tortugas' first home game of the 2024 season, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Sanchez could prove to be one of the best bargain finds of the 2022 international signing class, joining the Reds for just $70,000," they wrote. "With the exception of a rough 2024 campaign, Sanchez has hit pretty much everywhere he’s been, including finishing this year with a combined .270/.376/.440 line. His first taste of Double-A was a bit rough, but he has a track record of earning a promotion, struggling, then figuring it out the following season. He still got to more impact this year than ever before, with 46 extra-base hits (16 homers) to go along with 23 steals."

Sanchez is a very intriguing prospect to watch because he has the tools and he's very versatile on defense. He could play a utility role while slotting in as an infielder and an outfielder down the line.

Sanchez slashed .270/.376/.440 split between two levels of the minor leagues this season. He hit 16 home runs, six triples, and 24 doubles while stealing 23 bases in 127 games split between High-A and Double-A. He has all the tools to be a star, including a good arm, a solid hit tool, good speed, and decent power.

Sanchez has the perfect opportunity to make waves in the AFL. If he can put together a huge fall and an even bigger offseason, he has the perfect chance to walk into Spring Training with all the momentum in the world. The Reds desperately need it.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.