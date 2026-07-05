Why Hunter Greene's 2026 Debut Was More Encouraging Than It Looked

Hunter Greene made his long-awaited debut for the 2026 season on Saturday for the Cincinnati Reds. While the Reds' season is spiraling, seeing their All-Star starter brought just a bit of optimism for the remainder of the season, until it did not.

Greene got roughed up in his return to the Cincinnati Reds, lasting just 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up eight runs on seven hits, four walks, and a first-inning homer to Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo. Though it was a disaster in the box score, there are a few positive takeaways from this start to build off of the remainder of the season.

Arm Strength:

For all the concerns of his elbow injury going into the start, the arm strength was certainly visible. Greene threw 89 total pitches, using his four-seam fastball 53% of the time with an average velocity of 98.9 MPH. Hunter only went to his sinker four times during the game, but was topping out at 99.1 MPH. Seeing his velocity here, despite taking this long to get started this season, is a very positive sign.

Strikeouts:

His out pitch was visible. Hunter registered seven strikeouts in his season debut. Of those seven strikeouts, five were on his slider. Greene was able to place his slider where he needed to in the strike zone, favoring the bottom-right corner, which led to most of his outs. Greene being able to locate his slider to work off his fastball is reassuring this early in his season.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Batted Ball Percentages:

Greene, known as a fly-ball pitcher, had his issues with balls in the air, but his ground-ball rate was promising. A ground-bal 33.9% with 16.4% pulled, and 12.5% of those were straightforward. For all of the bad we have seen this season, the Reds' infield defense has shown signs of improvement. Between the double-play duo of Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, Edwin Arroyo, Spencer Steer, and even Sal Stewart, the Reds have been solid in keeping runners off base while also eliminating runners on the base path with force outs. The Reds are on the verge of Ke'Bryan Hayes returning, in what role is yet to be determined, but as a two-time Gold Glove winner at the hot corner, the Reds' defense should be able to have Hunter's back if he can continue to raise his ground-ball rate.

It might take some time for Greene to find his groove, especially with the All-Star break coming up in just a week, but panic should not settle in. This season is already practically over, so any start he makes is a plus. He will be just fine.