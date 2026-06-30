Hunter Greene's Return Is Official as Reds Announce Next Start

The Cincinnati Reds have been bitten by the injury bug all season long. On Saturday, they're finally set to get their ace Hunter Greene back on the mound, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Greene made three rehab starts and did not give up a single run and had a WHIP of 0.39 in just over 10 innings.

With Brady Singer set to start Friday and Greene to start Saturday, it sure sounds like the Reds are going to run with a six-man rotation.

Tuesday: Rhett Lowder

Wednesday: Andrew Abbott

Thursday: Chase Burns

Friday: Brady Singer

Saturday: Hunter Greene

Sunday's probable is not announced yet, but Lodolo's turn in the rotation was set to be Saturday so it's safe to assume he will pitch on Sunday.

What is the Plan?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) returns to the dugout after the second inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds currently have two young pitchers in their rotation in Burns and Lowder. They have veteran Brady Singer, who the Reds will most likely shop at the trade deadline. And then they have Hunter Greene and Nick Lodololo, who have both had injury issues in the past.

While keeping Singer in the rotation might frustrate fans, it's probably the best for all parties involved. The Reds can try to up Singer's trade value. Burns, Lowder, Greene, and Lodolo get fewer innings on their arms.

Matt McLain Continues to Get Reps in Center Field

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) prepares for the bottom of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Dane Myers and Blake Dunn on the injured list, the Reds elected to call Ivan Johnson from Triple-A Louisville. Johnson has played some center, but he's likely to see more time in the corner outfield spots or at second base in the bigs.

With that, the Reds do not have a true center fielder on their roster to backup TJ Friedl.

Goldsmith reported that Matt McLain continues to take reps in center field and did so again ahead of Tuesday's matchup vs. the Brewers.

McLain's best asset is his glove at second base. It's a little confusing as to why the Reds think moving him to center changes anything considering his bat has struggled all season long. However, at this point, it seems they're committed to trying it.

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